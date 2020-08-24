autoevolution
2021 Ferrari SP42 Already Imagined as Revived F40 Based on SF90 Stradale

While the situation around the world is far from perfect, there are those who always come out on top. One automotive industry example for the latter category is Ferrari, with the Maranello-based Italian ultra-luxury sports car manufacturer owning the recent lockdown without fears. Why is that? Well, to put it simply, the least Prancing Horses are made each year, the more valuable they are...
We are carefully listening to the rumor mill just like any other car enthusiast and the recent whisper that Ferrari is about ready to grace us with yet another spectacular one-off example has certainly caught our attention. As per the all-knowing Internet, a custom project inspired by none other than Ferrari’s mighty F40 is in the works, allegedly based on the F8 Tributo and speculatively named SP42.

Of course, the unique model, set to prod us towards dreams of fame and fortune, has not yet been confirmed or even denied by the Ferrari officials, so better take all this with a pinch of salt. With all that in mind, the successor to custom creations such as the SP38 (based on the 488 GTB) has already ignited the imagination of many.

Some even have designing tools at hand and so the realm of the rendering community has quickly produced an image to attach to the rumor that got spelled (intentionally or not) in the wind. Because one’s imagination is always the limit, this time around the design by Nicolas Cavero of Instagram account futurecarsnow fame has used a different Ferrari as the blueprint.

As such, instead of the hinted F8 Tributo we are dealing with the top of the line SF90 Stradale (we are still waiting on a proper successor to the LaFerrari) on this occasion. Actually, it is quite the fitting case to revive the F40 on the road-going version of Ferrari’s 2019 Formula One car namesake.

Just imagine how much better the mid-engine RWD F40 would have been with the plug-in hybrid powertrain of today’s SF90 Stradale. V8 greatness, double the madness – the F40 had 477 hp in its U.S. spec and the SF90 brings a total of 986 prancing ponies to the party!


Editor's note:

The attached gallery depicts the original Ferrari F40.
