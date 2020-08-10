Put Your Enthusiasm Away Just a Tad Longer for Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale

Most supercar fans are also Ferrari fans. How can you not be? Ferrari is one of the forefathers of speed. Manufacturing vehicles meant to go faster and faster since 1947, they have attained a certain reputation that is heard and known throughout the entire world.
One of the newest additions to the Ferrari family is the SF90 Stradale. This beautiful car lets you know it’s a Ferrari even if the emblems were missing. The signature low front end and high lifted rear show are definitely worthy of the Ferrari name.
But what makes this car worthy of the Ferrari title?
EV exploration. Now, I understand the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) of 2.5 seconds, but when was the last time you’ve heard a supercar having a fuel efficiency of 46 miles to the gallon (6.1 liters/100 km)?
The 90-degree V8 engine pushes out 780 hp, the highest of any 8-cylinder Ferrari engines in history. an extra 220 hp comes from three electric motors. One is mounted between the engine and the 8-speed dual clutch transmission, while the remaining two are mounted directly onto the front axle. This set-up offers us a whopping 1000 HP.
However complicated this engine system may seem, Ferrari says driving it won't be a problem as control software will conduct all the necessary calculations when needed. What motor is activated in what turn and how much juices is sapped from the batteries are just a couple of the adjustments the software will be doing while you drive. There really isn't anything for the driver to do except drive, as it should be.
As with most supercars, all controls are at the driver's finger-tips, which makes sense if you're going 211 mph (340 kph). A flat bottom steering wheel makes sure you have a grip on things, but if you didn’t, the software would take over and probably keep you from crashing this beautiful creature. But I'm sure somebody from Florida will probably figure out a way around that.
Other details regarding the interior styling and materials used aren't evident. But we can see that the seat use carbon-fiber casings and are most likely covered with the usual handcrafted Italian leathers. By the looks of it, some composite materials are also used.
Vette coupe look, coupled with a dual exhaust. Two scoops in front of each rear wheel are there to take any air and delivery it exactly where needed, just like on the Chiron.
The cockpit is an extension of that lifted rear and soon drops down to meet the lowered hood at the base of the windshield. The front includes a new redesign and LED headlights to give it a futuristic and aggressive look, after all she is a hybrid supercar.
What we still don’t have is specific date as to when we’ll be waking up to one of these in our garage, over a year after it was originally unveiled.
