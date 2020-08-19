Modern Ferrari F40 Rumored, "SP42" May Be Based on the F8 Tributo

New Officina Armare $3 Million Catamaran Aquanaut Is the SUV of the Sea

Ferrari is peerless, simple as that. The Italian company made a name for itself on the track, particularly in Formula 1, and the motorsport-infused road cars intertwine bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful designs with corner-carving excellence. 22 photos



“Our guess is that it could use the same 3.9-liter motor from the F8 Tributo,” said the motoring publication, adding that the mid-engine land missile could be unveiled in a few days’ time. As the headline implies, the one-of-none commission is meant to resemble the last Ferrari signed off by Enzo – the F40 from 1987 to 1992.



SP42 would follow in the footsteps of a 488 GTB named SP38, the F12tdf open-top grand tourer known as SP3JC, and the P80/C based on the 488 GT3 racing car. The thing is, Ferrari has yet to confirm or deny the rumor, so don’t get your hopes up without adding a pinch of salt to what enthusiasts forums or sources tell you.



The road-going F40 topped 477 horsepower (484 PS) in U.S. specification, and Ferrari claimed 201 mph (323 kph) with the twin-turbocharged V8 on full song. By comparison, the F8 Tributo is much obliged to hit 211 mph (340 kph) from 710 horsepower (720 PS) and aerodynamic trickery from the 488 Pista before it.



What comes as a bit of a surprise about the SP42 is that



What comes as a bit of a surprise about the SP42 is that Ferrari didn't base it around the SF90 Stradale, the plug-in hybrid supercar that puts even the LaFerrari to shame. Nevertheless, don't expect the special model to be an affordable car.

The F8 Tributo can be yours from $276,550 excluding destination charge in the United States while the SF90 Stradale is $625,000 or thereabouts. The one-off commission, therefore, should be a seven-digit supercar starting with a 1.