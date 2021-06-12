80,000 Homes Can Be Powered by This Huge, 1,000-Foot Tall Floating Grid

When Mil-Spec Goes After the Hummer H1, the Mighty 800 HP M1-R Is Born

Wind Catching Systems was founded in 2017 and develops offshore wind technology. The Windcatcher is their pride and joy and it’s a huge multi-rotor grid that consists of more than 100 small turbines. It is secured on the ocean floor via methods used in the gas and oil industry.The company claims its wind-catching structures can generate five times the annual energy of a conventional single turbine, which means it can power 80,000 homes. This technology can offer a 500 percent boost in energy every year. Another way to put it is that five of these gigantic structures produce the same amount of electricity as 25 conventional turbines.The units are all connected through an integrated substation in "mother vessel," and they don’t require any special cranes or vessels.In addition to offering impressive numbers when it comes to energy production, the Windcatcher is also a sustainable method of harvesting wind energy, minimizing the effect on marine life, and combating climate change.Another notable aspect regarding this new type of wind turbine is its durability. Wind Catching Systems claims its Windcatcher has a lifespan of 50 years as supposed to 30 years, as is the case with conventional turbines. The fact that one of these units is built using small pieces as supposed to large single parts, makes it easier to operate and maintain.The Norvegian company is backed up in its project by Aibel, a European supplier in the offshore wind segment and IFE (Institute for Energy Technology), and more recently by Ferd and North Energy, which are the company’s first external investors. Wind Catching Systems hasn’t offered any details regarding the next plan for the Windcatcher and when we can see it floating in waters.