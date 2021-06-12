Old, Modified Nissan Juke Nismo Thinks It’s a Tiny Hulk

Remember when Nissan pretty much invented the small crossover segment with the original Nissan Juke back in 2010? Pepperidge farm remembers, and it cannot forget its hot siblings either, like the Nismo and Nismo RS, and the insane Juke-R that packed the GT-R's 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6, rated at 545 HP.
This particular example is in the regular Nismo specification, and can turn even more heads at any car meet, as it has been tuned. The green wrap comes courtesy of PWF, and it is not the only mod present, because the front apron is thicker, and so are the side skirts. The exhaust tip appears to be a bit bigger, but the low light makes it hard to tell for sure.
If you remember the stock Juke Nismo, then you know that red accents were part of the design. However, for a more exclusive look, this one has gold trim, a trick applied to the branding of the Fulda wheels too that hug a set of black V-spoke wheels. As far the exterior is concerned, the mud flaps is where they called it a day.
The only pic of the cockpit released by M&D Exclusive CarDesign shows a pair of bucket seats up front, wrapped in black and red upholstery, with the Nismo branding on the seatbacks and headrests. The central armrest features red stitching, and more red can be seen on the rear roll cage that seems to have replaced the backseat.
The tuner didn’t say anything about potential power mods, so this Juke Nismo likely retains the upraded version of the 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol unit, which develops 200 PS (197 HP / 147 kW) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque. Besides the punchier lump, the model also came with stiffer suspension, sharper steering, upgraded brakes and specific looks inside and out.
In today’s market, the Juke Nismo would have taken on the likes of the Ford Puma ST and Hyundai Kona N.
