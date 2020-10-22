5 C8 Corvette Recalled Once Again, This Time Over Driver Seat Belt Problem

Ferrari Recalls 812 Superfast Over Rear Window Bonding Issue

The first Prancing Horse with electric steering? That would be the 812 Superfast , thank you! We can wax lyrical about the twelve-cylinder Ferrari all day long, but on this occasion, we’ll talk about a safety recall involving the front-engined grand tourer. 23 photos NHTSA campaign 20V-614 involves 1,063 units of the Italian exotic, and all of them suffer from “an incorrect bonding of the rear window.” Ferrari received three reports from the authorized dealer network about this peculiar issue, and obviously enough, the Maranello-based manufacturer started “a thorough investigation” of the supplier.



Saint-Gobain Sekurit Italia is how the supplier is called, and Ferrari claims that “the non-cleaned glass bonding area on the bodywork” is what makes the rear window detach from the vehicle. The error has been corrected on the assembly line, but nevertheless, the Prancing Horse has to replace the rear windows of many vehicles.



Those 1,063 units mentioned beforehand will be joined by many more worldwide, and first-class mail notifications about the recall will be sent to owners at the beginning of December. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , both the window and the adhesive have to be replaced.



Oh, and by the way, this is the second time Ferrari recalled the 812 Superfast. February 2019 is when the Italian automaker announced a campaign over a fuel vapor separator that may crack and leak. The supplier – a company called SumiRiko Italy - was deemed responsible for a manufacturing error in the guise of an improper weld.



On that note, care to guess how much Ferrari wants for a brand-new Superfast? The U.S. starting price is $335,275 excluding freight and the gas-guzzler tax, and that bundle of cash buys you 789 horsepower from 6.5 liters of displacement. The



