Contemporary Ferrari Testarossa Rendering Keeps the Pop-Up Lights, Door Slats

Not to be confused with the 250 Testa Rossa, the Testarossa we know and love from Miami Vice and The Wolf of Wall Street is the Ferrari that defined 1980s excess. A quintessential design, if you will, penned by Pininfarina when Leonardo Fioravanti was calling the shots.
The Redhead from Maranello also marks the end of an era for the Prancing Horse. The flat-12 motor engineered by Giuliano de Angelis and Angelo Bellei for the 365 GT4 BB was replaced by a V12, and just like that, Ferrari bid farewell to mid-engine flagships with twelve-cylinder powerplants.
Even the one-off SP12 EC that pays tribute to the 512 BB fails to capture the over-the-top design of the Testarossa, and this brings us to pixel wizard Oscar V. Professionally known as WB Artist20, the designer has reimagined the flat-12 land missile with contemporary styling and pop-up DRLs.
“Wait a minute. Weren’t pop-up lights discontinued over safety regulations?” Indeed, dearest reader, the 2004 Corvette (fifth generation) and Lotus Esprit V8 are two of the final cars with these cool-looking lamps, and the piece of legislation to blame for that is called Standard Number 108.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that concealment devices are legal, but “the concealment device must remain fully opened until intentionally closed.” As for the final nail in the proverbial coffin of the pop-up headlamp, that would be the European Commission's pedestrian safety laws.
Turning our attention back to the modernized Testarossa, the door slats are connected to the side intakes that channel air to the engine. Even the wheels serve as a throwback to the original from the 1980s, and the same can be said about the rear quarter windows. There is, however, a problem.
Take a look at the rendering, then try to imagine a 180-degree V12 mounted longitudinally in the engine compartment. If you’re an engineer or a mechanic for that matter, “downright hellish” are the words you may be looking for. Having the heads so far apart also requires a pretty serious intake system.
Oh, and don't ask about the transaxle's under-engine location. Simply put, this design defeats the benefits of a flat-12 motor's lower center of gravity.
