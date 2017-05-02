autoevolution

Ferrari's Naturally Aspirated V12 Engines Will Stick Around for a Bit More

 
2 May 2017, 13:48 UTC ·
Looking at the market today, you have to feel Ferrari is going to be one of the last companies to adhere to the "latest trends" if these trends are in any way incompatible with the brand's tradition.
Actually, the Italians have already done it. Just look how long it took them to put a turbocharged engine in their lineup, and even when they finally did, it remained a rarity. Hybrids? Well, they didn't move any slower than other similar brands - they've actually beaten Lamborghini, for example, despite the Sant'Agata outfit being owned by the Volkswagen Group - but you still feel they haven't embraced the technology fully yet.

In fact, it's obvious Ferrari doesn't do hybrids because it wants to or because the system offers more power, but because it has to. The V12-powered red cars would continue to sell even if gas was more expensive than 18-year-old whiskey and Ferrari knows that, but even the legendary manufacturer from Maranello has to play by the rules when it comes to emissions.

Despite the excellent LaFerrari that uses a naturally aspirated V12 engine and electric propulsion, people feared that all lesser models would be gifted a downsized turbocharged V8 engine instead. While that wouldn't have affected the dynamic performances of the vehicles, it would have definitely put a serious dent into their appeal and personality.

Well, Sergio Marchionne might not be to everyone's taste, but he's no fool when it comes to the halo brand of his company. Speaking to Autocar, he assured everybody on Ferrari's future. ‘‘We will always offer a V12,” he said. “Our head of engine programs told me it would be absolutely nuts to [put a] turbocharger on the V12, so the answer is no. It [will be] naturally aspirated, with a hybrid [system].”

Michael Leiters, the Ferrari technical chief, also declared that the newly revealed 812 Superfast, which also uses a V12 engine, is "well below the current EU6B emissions restrictions which apply for the next four year. The company has a plan for what comes after that as well, and it doesn't involve turbocharging.
