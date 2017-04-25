autoevolution

This Ferrari 250 GTE Has a Chevy V8, Arrives on Custom Fire Engine Hauler

 
The problem with old supercars is that they need constant engine work, so you can't really treat them as Grand Tourers. You could buy an NSX, or you could just swap the V12 for something America. That's what happened to this 1962 250 GTE.
The 250 was Ferrari's first 4-seater. But the owner's story is just as interesting as the car. You see, this comes from an era before the internet ads and engine swap tutorials. But one Sunday morning, his wife picked up the newspaper classifieds and asked him about a Ferrari. The 250 GTE was so cheap that he thought it was a kit car.

But the idea was so appealing that he just had to check it out in person. The four-seater was all in pieces, and the engine was stripped out to be installed in another car. He bought the bargain supercar as a retirement project. However, Garry's dad was the one who actually started putting the thing back together. It's amazing; he was 80 years old when he took it on, and two years later, they were both driving it down the road.

But the story doesn't end there, as a transport vehicle large enough to move vehicles across the country in comfort now accompanies the Chevy-swapped Ferrari everywhere.

This started life as an American LaFrance fire engine. The owner wanted something that's comfortable on long journeys and got people's attention. Inside, you get a teal custom interior with seats from a 1973 BMW 3.0 CS.

But don't expect the Ferrari to have become a trailer queen. No, the owner says driving is the most enjoyable thing he does, and a car must never get to a point where you're afraid to get it dirty. But Garry is also thinking about the future, expecting his descendants to be driving it a hundred or two hundred years from now.

Ferrari 250 GTE Ferrari hauler
 
