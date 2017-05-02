BMW Has Launched a New Website for the M Division, It Comes With a New Motto

BMW
has announced it has launched a dedicated website for the M sub-brand, which is already online.
The web page comes with specialized content, along with insights from the development and technology of the performance products from Munich. Existing and future customers can join a dedicated community.
Munich's blue-and-white roundel brand will also launch a major digital campaign with the website
, which shares a slogan with the web page: “Where too much is just right
.”
The idea behind the tagline is to have a place for people who like cars that are “too powerful,” while also being “too nerdy” when speaking about cars, and “too ambitious” when driving skills are concerned.
The campaign includes a multitude of videos, which are ads for the products of BMW M
. Three of them are embedded below, and the rest of them come with a quick and easy-to-understand punchline.
In other words, there are no subtle jokes here, and some of the presented situations are relatable to the feelings of other petrolheads.
Interested fans and potential customers can browse the website to learn more about BMW
Individual, the entire product line, and the company’s driving school. The latter is 40 years old, and it is considered the oldest in the business when manufacturers are concerned. Courses and programs can be enrolled from the website.
Today, the driving school founded by the German marque is called BMW Driving Experience. It has a vast line of courses available, which range from defensive driving to racing on the Nurburgring. There’s also the possibility of taking a tour in Namibia with BMW X5 SUVs, so it all depends on what the client desires.
The designers of BMW-M.com
have focused on providing a modern layout, with large-format images, along with a clear structure of content tiles. It is challenging to design a website, so we understand their struggle, especially when it must support being accessed from a broad range of devices.