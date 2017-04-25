autoevolution

2019 Ferrari Prototype Spotted Testing With 488 GTB-Based Mule

 
Ferrari is a car brand with a few eccentric "twists." It has a cap on how many units it will make and sell in a given year, and some of its exclusive products get sold before being revealed to the public.
Just like any other automaker, Ferrari tests its future products on the street. These tests probably happen after the prototypes do hundreds or thousands of laps around the Fiorano test track, but they happen.

Our spy photographers were on call, and they caught the camouflaged prototype while it was driving on public roads in Germany.

The prototype spied in the photo gallery is indeed based on a 488 GTB, but the car is camouflaged on its front, rear, sides, and even the engine’s rear window is concealed.

The latter aspect leads us to believe that this prototype was testing a new engine in day-to-day traffic, but we cannot be sure until we see more of it.

According to our spy photographers, there’s nothing on this exhibit to make anyone believe it is longer, shorter, or wider than the regular 488 GTB.

Any of the former would have been an indication that this is a mule for a new chassis, but the camouflage may conceal a change of a few centimeters here and there.

The resulting final product based on this prototype should be launched on the market in late 2018, or even in 2019. Since the Maranello brand is an enclave when secrets are concerned, it will be hard to learn what lies under the body of the vehicle you can observe in the photo gallery.

Fortunately, even the most secretive automakers in the world suffer from leaked information, so we can hope that someone will reveal a few details about this project before it becomes public knowledge. Until then, we can all take a good look at the photos in the image gallery and wonder what’s next from Ferrari.
