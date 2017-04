Can Ferrari Make a Case For Turning The 488 GTB Into A GTO?

HP

The answer depends on how one sees exclusivity and pedigree in this context. From my point of view, it doesn’t even matter what us car-speaking folks think about the matter because there’s a multi-year waiting list for new Ferrari models . Yes, this applies even for the underrated California T.It should also be highlighted that Fezza has a thing of slapping the GTO name to its cars toward the end of their production cycle. This stands true with the 250, 308-based 288, and the 599. The 488, as a brief refresher, is basically a development of the 458 . The latter’s been introduced in 2009, which is a mind-boggling eight years ago. And that's a lot of time in car years.Bearing in mind that even the timing is perfect for the best name in the go-faster biz to work its magic on the 488, I find it hard to think of a better way to send off the mid-engined supercar than by GTO-ing the hell out of it. And if Fezza will squeeze morefrom the 3.9-liter TT V8, then the honorific title of “most powerful V8-engined Ferrari” would suit the 488 GTO just nicely.The thing, however, is that the Italian company never said that it’s planning on doing such a car. British publication Autocar reports that it’s definitely happening, sometime next year, as a rival to the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 A successor for the Ferrari 458 Speciale sure sounds like a great idea. But all things considered, calling it GTO would be [dare I say it] a bit of a stretch and a bit of an affront to the sporting legacy of past GTO models.