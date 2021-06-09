NASA Juno Spacecraft Snaps Photos of Our Solar System's Largest Moon

5 Twin-Turbo Chevy Malibu Takes Flight in Texas, Doesn't Nail a Save Upon Landing

4 Teslacam Footage of Ultra-Intense Car-Flipping Crash Shows the Value of Dividers

3 Signature Mustang Fail: Driver Smashes Into Model 3 for Hit-and-Run “Glory”

2 Innocent Nissan GT-R and Silverado Get Sucker-Punched by Trailer-Dropped F-Type

1 S550 Mustang Wants to Gap Feisty SN95, Mistakes Power Pole for Finish Line

More on this:

Philadelphia Charity Drive Turns Into Ferrari Carnage For 458, 488 and 488 Pista

It’s never a great moment to witness an accident involving beautiful, exotic supercars . And, given their power, it’s a rather natural occurrence when people forget the street is not a racetrack. But it’s even sadder when such crashes occur while the high-performance vehicles were on their way towards doing a good deed. 24 photos



According to the information provided, the crash occurred just before the Pennsylvania-based CF Charities annual drive to the traditional supercar show in Philadelphia, which took place on Sunday, June 6th.



The Twitter video starts as a chase car watches the supercar action unfolding on the expressway, with lots of exotics (we’ve caught glimpses of GT3 RS Porsches, Vipers, even a McLaren) going full throttle on their way to Wells Fargo Center for the event.



It's not unnatural for these wonders to travel in packs for such events, but it seems that one Ferrari driver, in particular, wasn’t prepared for such a group formation. The black 488 can be seen



Obviously, it’s a



So, it’s no wonder the Ferrari lost control (there’s even a different angle to the whole crash from the 34:04 mark, along with aftermath pictures), but we still advise caution on such occasions. After all, it could have been much worse, with injuries (apparently there were none) and innocent bystanders caught in the Ferrari carnage.





3 Ferrari Crash in Philadelphia going to CF Charities Car event (2 488, 1 488 Pista) pic.twitter.com/ZvHo8RGN2N — Esteban (@SaintLamont_) June 6, 2021

Even worse, the accident featured in the videos embedded below from various social media users (cerrutiauto on YouTube, SaintLamont_ on Twitter) involves multiple supercars taking a rather high amount of damage. And, unfortunately for Prancing Horse fans, it seems a trio of Ferraris took the biggest toll based on the reports: a 458, a 488, and a 488 Pista.According to the information provided, the crash occurred just before the Pennsylvania-based CF Charities annual drive to the traditional supercar show in Philadelphia, which took place on Sunday, June 6th.The Twitter video starts as a chase car watches the supercar action unfolding on the expressway, with lots of exotics (we’ve caught glimpses of GT3 RS Porsches, Vipers, even a McLaren) going full throttle on their way to Wells Fargo Center for the event.It's not unnatural for these wonders to travel in packs for such events, but it seems that one Ferrari driver, in particular, wasn’t prepared for such a group formation. The black 488 can be seen trying to avoid losing control , failing, swinging wildly from one side to another and hitting a red 488 Pista, then a blue 458, before bouncing back into the crimson Ferrari as they grind to a halt under an overpass.Obviously, it’s a big reminder that the street should never be treated like the track, especially given the YT video that puts things into a wider perspective (from the 32:51 mark). Yes, it’s true that police were on site and tried to help the proceedings by closing down (at least part of) the traffic, but it seems the streets of Philly are notoriously tricky for high-performance vehicles (potholes, lots of them).So, it’s no wonder the Ferrari lost control (there’s even a different angle to the whole crash from the 34:04 mark, along with aftermath pictures), but we still advise caution on such occasions. After all, it could have been much worse, with injuries (apparently there were none) and innocent bystanders caught in the Ferrari carnage.