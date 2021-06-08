1,578-HP Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Goes Official With a Long Tail, Hits 273 MPH

This Cheap Wacky Racer Finished the Nurburgring 24-Hour Race, Became a Cult Hero

Teased just a few hours before its official introduction, Bugatti’s “new hyper sports car” is—just as we presumed—a new version of the ubiquitous Chiron. We were also spot on assuming that we would have something tied to the “Super Sport” nameplate. And it’s exactly that, as it’s simply labeled as the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. 38 photos



Unlike the Super Sport 300+, it is capable of hitting just 440 kph (273 mph) and is envisioned as the natural successor to



After just 38 examples and a long hiatus, the EB 110 Super Sport was produced in 39 units between 1993 and 1995. Its V12 turbocharged engine went up to 610 PS (602 hp) and the top speed surged accordingly, to 351 kph (218 mph). Then it was time for a new attempt, thanks to the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport (1,200 PS/1,184 hp) and its Guinness World Records-certified top speed of 431.2 kph (267.93 mph).



Now the Chiron Super Sport is even faster, with the overhauled 8.0-liter W16 engine capable of churning out 1,600 PS (1,578 hp). It’s also lighter by 23 kg (51 lbs)



The extended rear, a.k.a. the long tail, adds around 25 cm (almost ten inches) to the car's length and the new aerodynamic modifications basically make the Super Sport a high-speed counterpart to the company's Pur Sport, which is billed as the Chiron model with the best cornering and lateral agility capabilities.



