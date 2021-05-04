Bugatti's Latest Carbon Fiber Piece of Engineering Marvel Is a $300k Pool Table

At the highest level of exclusivity, you can basically get away with just about everything - be it a life-size LEGO Bugatti Chiron or a blinged-out West Coast Customs take on the already murdered-out Mansory Veyron. But we’re still surprised the Molsheim-based automaker is going to sell a 250,000-euro (around $300k) pool table starting from June.
We’re amazed not by the fact that Bugatti is also into yacht-faring (more on that in a second) carbon fiber pool tables. Instead, we’re (ironically) stunned by the fact they spent 112 years building marvelous automobiles and didn’t think earlier to come up with such an accessory for the rich and famous...
After all, the French carmaker is no stranger to incredibly odd associations. Now, the “ultimate Bugatti collection” (aka Bugatti Lifestyle) can be amended with the purchase of something that’s simply called the Bugatti Pool Table. Seriously, they didn’t think about something a bit more imaginative than that.
Never mind the fact they should brainstorm a bit more when it comes to names, they were probably more preoccupied to get all the technical specifications done the right way. And don’t think it’s easy to build a pool table to the “matching high standards of the famous model range” from France, because it’s the first time we hear about a pool table that’s adorned in carbon fiber and can be taken at sea because it comes with “optional highly advanced gyroscopic self-leveling technology for use on a yacht.”
Of course, Bugatti hasn’t created this alone and instead partnered with IXO, a company specializing in carbon fiber creations. It naturally wears the Bugatti badge as it sports a carbon fiber finish, a machined aluminum and titanium frame, as well as the limited-edition plaque to denote its scarce availability.
Optionally arriving from June with a gyroscopic sensor and five-millisecond adjustability, the Bugatti Pool Table will reach just 30 eager clients. Only five of them will be getting the Lifestyle accessory from IXO.
As such, clients can spend even more on acquiring an equally carbon fiber-finished wall cue support with 13-inch high-resolution touch screen for keeping track of scores, carbon fiber pool cues, a dimmable LED ceiling light, or even a suitcase for providing protection to the Aramith Tournament Pro balls, among others.
