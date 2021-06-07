Bugatti Teases “All-New” Hypercar, Is a Wilder Chiron Super Sport Coming June 8?

With all the action going on around the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, reportedly commissioned by Jay Z and Beyonce as the world’s new most expensive new car ever, it’s quite easy to forget that Bugatti has a very busy summer schedule. After all, the folks from Molsheim have just wrapped up the development/testing phases of the La Voiture Noire, and they’re now preparing for the delivery, among other things.
Now they’re also teasing us with the upcoming introduction of an “all-new hyper sports car.” They’re keeping everything simple, as they didn’t share any details aside from a shadowy picture with something that’s clearly derived from the Chiron hypercar.
The mystery is going away very soon, luckily, because the exotic French automaker has chosen to leave the slow-boiling teasing campaigns for others. As such, the world premiere is coming very fast. The new model is scheduled for a virtual debut on June 8th from 10:00 am CEST (01:00 am PT, 04:00 am ET) and has been envisioned as the latest “extraordinary creation from Bugatti.”
But, somehow, we feel that speculation about the possible introduction of something as exquisite as the La Voiture Noire so quickly after the said one-off model as some sort of response to the Boat Tail doesn’t hold too much ground. Instead, we feel that Bugatti might be better off trying to upgrade the Chiron to ensure it doesn’t suffer the same fate as the Ferrari SF90 Stradale at the hands of whoever might be wielding a Rimac Nevera next.
After all, maybe we should take a hint from the company’s quick series of social media posts, which just a few hours ago were discussing the cool 30-unit Chiron Super Sport 300+ limited edition and its achievements. We particularly took notice of the final words, which claim “the 300+ won’t be the last Super Sport in the long history of Bugatti.”
Besides, working a little Photoshop magic also revealed more of the silhouette of this “all new hyper sports car” and we couldn’t help but notice there’s a big fan tucked behind it. So, is there an extreme aerodynamic monster sporting a new Super Sport moniker on the way?
