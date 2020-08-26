First Ever Ride in the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Is Like Childhood Dream

Automotive journalists are a breed apart – they usually do not chase the next social media sensation but rather casually play around with the absolute best the industry has to offer. Perhaps unbelievably, some of them are even luckier than others – as in carwow’s Mat Watson was the first reviewer that had the opportunity to tag along for a drive in the prototype Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.
Chances are most of us will still envy Watson after watching his video (embedded below) describing the experience of his first ever ride not only in the limited production Chiron Super Sport, but in any other Bugatti.
That is even though he was only given the chance to sit on the passenger side and was not allowed to drive the expensive model - some of us might feel that actually equals seeing, but not touching the Holy Grail of the car enthusiast sector.
This probably has to do with the fact that Bugatti’s Chiron Super Sport 300+ unit that was present at the Nardo track was not a finished product – the company is still developing the prototypes, and that was plain obvious by the missing features.
To be more precise, the example seen here was devoid of the finished gloss coated carbon fiber body with orange stripes and the interior was certainly far from the usual high standards of the French luxury manufacturer.
Nevertheless, one can only ask so much from life at any given moment – and Watson clearly tries to make the best of his moments in and around the spectacular prototype. And we should agree on that latter statement. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ has all the makings of an iconic collectible.
It has been modeled directly after the unit that performed the top speed run ending with a maximum achieved velocity of 304.77 miles per hour (490+ kph). The production run will be limited to just 30 examples and the model shares the 1,600 PS (1,578 hp) “Thor” quad turbocharged W16 engine with the Centodieci.
And all modifications have been made solely for the purpose of achieving and sustaining a very high speed – Bugatti is promising owners can get rid of the top speed limiter and take the Chiron SS to its full potential at the company’s Ehra-Lessien test track if so they wish for.
That is even though he was only given the chance to sit on the passenger side and was not allowed to drive the expensive model - some of us might feel that actually equals seeing, but not touching the Holy Grail of the car enthusiast sector.
This probably has to do with the fact that Bugatti’s Chiron Super Sport 300+ unit that was present at the Nardo track was not a finished product – the company is still developing the prototypes, and that was plain obvious by the missing features.
To be more precise, the example seen here was devoid of the finished gloss coated carbon fiber body with orange stripes and the interior was certainly far from the usual high standards of the French luxury manufacturer.
Nevertheless, one can only ask so much from life at any given moment – and Watson clearly tries to make the best of his moments in and around the spectacular prototype. And we should agree on that latter statement. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ has all the makings of an iconic collectible.
It has been modeled directly after the unit that performed the top speed run ending with a maximum achieved velocity of 304.77 miles per hour (490+ kph). The production run will be limited to just 30 examples and the model shares the 1,600 PS (1,578 hp) “Thor” quad turbocharged W16 engine with the Centodieci.
And all modifications have been made solely for the purpose of achieving and sustaining a very high speed – Bugatti is promising owners can get rid of the top speed limiter and take the Chiron SS to its full potential at the company’s Ehra-Lessien test track if so they wish for.