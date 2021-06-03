Very Last Bugatti Veyron Super Sport Ever Made is a 1,184-HP Matte Black Stunner

1 Manny Khoshbin Drives a Bugatti Veyron, Explains What He Doesn't Like About It

You could travel for thousands of miles and still not come across a car as cool and accomplished as the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. Now, you can own the very last one ever built. 36 photos



It is without a doubt one of the most desirable modern-day Sure, this may not be the fastest production road car in the world anymore, but it certainly used to be. Back in 2010, it hit a top speed of 267.8 mph (431 kph) at VW’s Ehra-Lessien test track. Compared to the regular Veyron, the Super Sport featured more power, with its massive 16-cylinder engine producing a total of 1,184 hp (1,200 PS) and 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm) of torque.This here is Super Sport no. 48, the very last such model ever produced, and it’s currently on sale in the UK through dealer Tom Hartley Jnr . You’ll have to contact them to catch a whiff of the price, but rest assured it won’t come cheap.The spec is, well, spectacular, as you’d imagine. The Matte Black factory paint is stunning to look at, while the interior features Carmine Red leather pretty much everywhere, with carbon fiber inserts spread throughout. Other visual highlights include the black wheels and the red calipers. The person who commissioned this car certainly knew what they wanted.According to the ad, this Veyron Super Sport has only done 1,246 miles (2,005 km) and is offered complete with its original owner’s handbook, spare key, speed key, PDA, car cover, battery conditioner, and a first aid kit. It also comes with a signed certificate that confirms this is indeed the last Super Sport ever produced—if in doubt though, just look at the writing on the headrests.It is without a doubt one of the most desirable modern-day Bugatti models out there, and some lucky (and very wealthy) individual will very soon probably jump at the chance to add it to his collection of hypercars.

