Bugatti Chiron Sport Meets Navy Sky Legend, Another High-Octane Battle Ensues

In this day and age, it’s not that surprising to see a hypercar meet up for a cool face-off with an airplane. Or even better, a fighter jet. And Bugatti is no stranger to such stunts, considering the well-known Top Gear battle between a Euro Fighter Typhoon and the Veyron. Well, this special edition Chiron Sport clearly called for exactly such an adventure.
After all, Bugatti named it “Les Légendes du Ciel” as the French automaker wanted to honor both aviation and daredevils from its racing past, which usually drove its creations and flew in perilous biplanes for eternal glory.
Now the Bugatti Chiron Sport came together with an equally modern sky legend, the French Navy’s Dassault Aviation Rafale Marine version of the sleek and powerful twin-engine multirole fighter aircraft.
As hinted by Bugatti itself, we’re dealing here with two machines that represent “pinnacles of engineering,” especially considering the Rafale’s air supremacy, in-depth strike, or nuclear deterrence missions performed at up to Mach 1.8 (1,912 kph/1,188 mph).
It didn’t reach quite that much, considering the video embedded below and the fact that we do not hear any sonic boom, but even though Bugatti edited the footage, it’s a bit clear the Rafale was faster than its Chiron Sport as an image taken from above shows the jet fighter outrunning the hypercar at the 0:34 mark.
Anyway, you should not preoccupy yourself with the victor of this little encounter, which seems to include a roll race (though we really can’t be sure). The automaker only discusses about “seeing how they measure up against one another in disciplines like acceleration, torque and braking behavior.”
One thing is for certain: we’re dealing with yet another splendid encounter between land-based and airborne machines. We have a feeling more of the stuff is to come as hypercars become faster and more powerful. At least, we can remember the fact that we just saw two man-made objects that have a total of 7,227 PS (7,128 hp)...
