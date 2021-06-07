Extremely Rare, Race-Spec Bugatti EB 110 SC Returns to the Track After 25 Years

One of the most breathtaking supercars of the 1990s, the EB110 symbolized the rise from the ashes of the famous French luxury brand. Most of the 139 units built became part of exclusive collections and saw limited time on the road, let alone on the track. A select few were specifically developed for motorsport, among which we find this Sport Competizione (SC) variant that was recently brought back to the place where it ended its short-lived career.