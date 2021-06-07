Extremely Rare, Race-Spec Bugatti EB 110 SC Returns to the Track After 25 Years

In 1987, Romano Artioli bought the Bugatti trademark rights and kickstarted the revival of the legendary company. On September 15, 1990, he officially inaugurated a new factory in Campogalliano, a small Italian city northwest of Modena. A year later, to mark Ettore Bugatti’s 110th birthday, the EB 110 was unveiled at Versailles and in front of the Grande Arche de la Défense, near Paris.
One of the most cutting-edge supercars of its time, it featured a 3.5-liter V12 with four turbochargers, all-wheel drive, and a lightweight carbon monocoque chassis. It quickly became popular, and a few years later, legendary Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher purchased a yellow Super Sport variant. He subsequently crashed it into a truck soon after, blaming the "inadequate brakes" for the incident.
Questionable brakes aside, the 603-hp Italian-made Bugatti was undoubtedly fast. Able to reach 218 mph (351 kph), it held the record for the fastest production car of the period, but Artioli wanted more than just a place in the record books. He was hellbent on bringing Bugatti back to the world of motorsport.
Engineers extensively revamped a stock EB 110 SS, making it lighter, faster, and ready to dominate the track. Named Sport Competizione, it was ready to compete in just six months after development started.
Even though spare parts were scarce, the Monegasque driver didn’t give up on the EB 110 SC and managed to prepare it for the next season, planning to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. In June, he entered the two-hour race in Dijon, France but soon after the start, during the second lap, he was involved in a crash. Due to extensive damage, he could not continue. The lack of spare parts meant that the mechanics were unable to repair it in time, so the EB 110 Sport Competizione didn’t make it to Le Mans, which started a week later.
Although the incident ended the short motorsport career of the last factory race car built by Bugatti to date, it was eventually repaired and sold to a collector that kept it in perfect shape. Recently, it made its way back to Dijon for a photoshoot, 25 years after its last race. You can admire the (in)glorious machine in the gallery above.
