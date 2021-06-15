Crashed Ferrari 599 GTB 60F1 Alonso Edition Is a Sad Sight

Ferrari has been racing in Formula 1 since its humble beginnings in 1950, and one year later, they scored their first victory, with Froilan Gonzalez winning the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack on July 14, 1951. 7 photos



Better known as the



Now, while some 60F1s are enjoying retirement in climate-controlled garages, in the company of other rare beasts, one of them met its maker the other week in Germany. According to the previous owner, who shared a single picture of the car on social media, the accident happened south of Munich, on a wet road.



The exotic has significant damages to its front end, which is where the magnificent



“With the greatest sadness, I had to learn last night that my ex-599 Alonso Edition had a total damage south of Munich, while driving in the rain”, the caption says. “This is really a shock for me, because even if I sell a car, I still try to track it if possible. It is the 2nd 599 I owned that has a total damage crash, the other was a Silver



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petrolhead (@muc.collector) Nearly sixty years later, on July 10, 2011, Fernando Alonso won an F1 race, and the Prancing Horse decided to celebrate six decades of Formula 1 with a limited edition supercar: the 599 GTB 60F1 Better known as the 599 GTB Alonso Edition, it was limited to 40 units, each one boasting mods that were part of the Italian company’s Tailor-Made program. Special colors, 20-inch forged alloy wheels, satin-finish aluminum fuel caps and interior upgrades, as well as the signatures of Gonzalez and Alonso, made this exotic model even more appealing to collectors, who bought them all in no time.Now, while some 60F1s are enjoying retirement in climate-controlled garages, in the company of other rare beasts, one of them met its maker the other week in Germany. According to the previous owner, who shared a single picture of the car on social media, the accident happened south of Munich, on a wet road.The exotic has significant damages to its front end, which is where the magnificent 6.0-liter V12 engine lies. Nonetheless, the battle scars are deeper, apparently, because the previous owner of the rare Ferrari has suggested that it is a total write-off.“With the greatest sadness, I had to learn last night that my ex-599 Alonso Edition had a total damage south of Munich, while driving in the rain”, the caption says. “This is really a shock for me, because even if I sell a car, I still try to track it if possible. It is the 2nd 599 I owned that has a total damage crash, the other was a Silver 599 GTO , which really was a beast.”