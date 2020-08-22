It’s Smaller, It’s Less Expensive, and Has Everything You Need for an Expedition

1 Ferrari F40 Previously Owned By Eric Clapton Could Be Yours for GBP 925,000

More on this:

Immaculate Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Used to Belong to Eric Clapton

You’d think that pretty much every object owned or touched by a famous musician would have its inherent value increased tenfold, especially when talking about a superstar like Mr Slowhand himself, Eric Clapton. 8 photos



Sadly, this means that the car is only fit for right-hand drive countries, but then again, that was to be expected since Eric Clapton is an Englishman after all.



In fact, the car was put on sale for 89,900 GBP (approx. $117,700 at current exchange rate), which would make it one of the most affordable V12-powered



The 599 GTB is specced through the roof, with the Nero Daytona Black exterior and black 20-inch Monolitic alloy wheels contracting nicely with the yellow Scuderia Ferrari shields and carbon ceramic brakes.



The Castoro Light Brown interior features fully electric seats with additional leather upholstery on the back of the seats, a carbon fiber driving zone, leather headliner and a leather rear shelf.



Front and rear parking sensors, a Navtrak antitheft system, Cascade Telemetric navigation system and a 6 CD changer complete the specification. Oh, and did we mention it was driven for about 23,595 miles (37,972 km) by none other than Mr. Slowhand himself?



“The legend that is Eric Clapton is renowned for his classic car collection – after his music career of course – and it’s well known how much he loves his Ferraris. He’s even made use of Ferrari’s secretive One-Off Programme in the past for a reported £3million, so you know he’s not messing around!” said Rory Reid, of top Gear fame and currently Auto Trader’s YouTube Director.



Named for its 5,999 cc displacement of its screaming V12, the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano’s naturally aspirated mill is good for 620 horsepower and 608 Nm (448 lb-ft) of torque. Those numbers are enough to launch it from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds, onward to a top speed of 330 kph (205 mph). It seems that is not always the case, as we recently came across an AutoTrader UK listing for once of Clapton’s formers Ferraris, a perfectly preserved 599 GTB Fiorano from 2007 with all the spec you would want and it’s for under 100,000 British Pounds.Sadly, this means that the car is only fit for right-hand drive countries, but then again, that was to be expected since Eric Clapton is an Englishman after all.In fact, the car was put on sale for 89,900 GBP (approx. $117,700 at current exchange rate), which would make it one of the most affordable V12-powered Ferraris on the market, especially for a car previously owned by a celebrity.The 599 GTB is specced through the roof, with the Nero Daytona Black exterior and black 20-inch Monolitic alloy wheels contracting nicely with the yellow Scuderia Ferrari shields and carbon ceramic brakes.The Castoro Light Brown interior features fully electric seats with additional leather upholstery on the back of the seats, a carbon fiber driving zone, leather headliner and a leather rear shelf.Front and rear parking sensors, a Navtrak antitheft system, Cascade Telemetric navigation system and a 6 CD changer complete the specification. Oh, and did we mention it was driven for about 23,595 miles (37,972 km) by none other than Mr. Slowhand himself?“The legend that is Eric Clapton is renowned for his classic car collection – after his music career of course – and it’s well known how much he loves his Ferraris. He’s even made use of Ferrari’s secretive One-Off Programme in the past for a reported £3million, so you know he’s not messing around!” said Rory Reid, of top Gear fame and currently Auto Trader’s YouTube Director.Named for its 5,999 cc displacement of its screaming V12, the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano’s naturally aspirated mill is good for 620 horsepower and 608 Nm (448 lb-ft) of torque. Those numbers are enough to launch it from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds, onward to a top speed of 330 kph (205 mph).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.