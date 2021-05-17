John Hennessey Takes the Mammoth 1000 Ram TRX for a Roaring Joyride

Just in case anyone wants to hear an answer to the question of why do we even need a 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 truck to get further upgraded to 1,012 ponies, here’s none other than John Hennessey delivering it. And, of course, there’s also a test drive with the Mammoth 1000. But only on the tarmac, at least for now.

29 photos