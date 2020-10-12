Hennessey Rocks the SUV World With 1,000+ HP Upgrade Kit for 2021 Dodge Durango

What happens when you need an SUV that’s powerful enough to dethrone the current world champion in terms of hp?! You get that exact sport SUV – the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat – in Texas and Hennessey will oblige your craving for more ponies with the HPE1000 upgrade kit bringing exactly 1,012 bhp to the table.
It’s always nice when companies under evaluate – not overestimate – their work. When you read HPE1000 you would think the actual power rating is that exact number. You would be wrong, because the HPE1000 Supercharged Upgrade for the already powerful 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has no less than 1,012 bhp. That would be 1,026 horsepower.
Well, it’s not like anyone was caught by surprise by Hennessey’s latest announcement – considering the track record of Hennessey Performance Engineering. John Hennessey’s Houston, Texas, outlet has been providing us with motorized four-wheel wonders for almost three decades by now, and many pickup fans are certainly eagerly awaiting the Mammoth 6x6.
Their latest installment in the SUV series could be one for the ages (or drag-strip eternity), going by its touted specifications. Aside from sporting those 1,012 bhp (at 6,500 rpm), the tuned SUV will be given no less than 969 lb. ft. / 1,314 Nm of twist at 4,200 rpm. Enough oomph to snatch the 60 mph / 96 kph sprint in just 2.8 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.8 seconds at 126 mph (202.77 kph).
Compare these figures with those announced by Dodge for the stock Durango SRT Hellcat – 3.5 seconds for the 0 to 60 mph and 11.5 seconds for the quarter mile – and the performance picture is quite complete.
Of course, the HPE1000 kit is already well known to Dodge performance enhancements aficionados – the upgrade can be had for the Charger, Challenger, and even the previous world’s most powerful SUV record holder, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
And it certainly comes with all the goodies, from the 2.65L supercharger system to HPE’s specific calibration and many others. Now there’s just one solution for those craving for even more... hope that Hennessey will soon enable the upgrade to the even more bonkers HPE1200...
