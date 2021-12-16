2022 Toyota Tundra Drag Races Ford F-150 PowerBoost, Ram 1500 TRX Says Nuh-Uh

The Fast Lane currently owns a 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited TRD Off-Road Package with the non-hybrid V6, a half-ton pickup that polarizes opinion in two ways. First of all, there’s no V8 option. But more importantly, some people can’t really get over the exaggerated front grille.
Looks, however, don’t matter in a straight-line brawl. The Fast Lane is much obliged to reveal how fast the all-new Tundra is against the torquiest F-150 of them all and the most extreme full-size pickup on sale today, as in the PowerBoost V6 hybrid and the supercharged HEMI V8-engined TRX.
As expected, the Japanese truck doesn’t stand a chance against the Blue Oval-branded challenger. Even though it produces 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) at 2,400 revolutions per minute, the force-fed V6 plays second fiddle to the 570 pound-feet (772 Nm) at 3,000 rpm of the PowerBoost system.
It would’ve been a much closer drag race if The Fast Lane had the i-Force Max hybrid, but unfortunately for expecting customers, the more potent option is expected to arrive at dealerships nationwide in the spring. Next up, the F-150 PowerBoost dukes it out with the TRX with a rather obvious conclusion. Even though Nathan Adlen had jumped the line in the Ford, Andre Smirnov wins the quarter-mile race in the more powerful truck.
And finally, have a wild guess how the Ram 1500 TRX fares against the Tundra. Clearly enough, zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.96 seconds and thumpin’ great supercharger on top of the Hellcat engine favor the muscled-up truck. By comparison, the F-150 PowerBoost did 6.49 seconds and the Tundra settled for a respectable 7.6 seconds.
Next year, the full-size pickup segment will get even more exciting with the introduction of the Raptor R. As opposed to the EcoBoost V6 in the Raptor, the R-branded model is expected to pack the Predator V8 of the Shelby GT500, a 5.2-liter mill that cranks out 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm).
