When the Cat Escaped From the Blue-Oval Court and Roared Again

4 This Ford Mustang Is Allegedly the Quickest Stock Pulley GT500 Down the 1/4 Mile

2 Frail Chevy S10 Drags Nitrous Ram TRX and Whipple Ford F-150, Both Get Destroyed

More on this:

2022 Toyota Tundra Drag Races Ford F-150 PowerBoost, Ram 1500 TRX Says Nuh-Uh

The Fast Lane currently owns a 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited TRD Off-Road Package with the non-hybrid V6, a half-ton pickup that polarizes opinion in two ways. First of all, there’s no V8 option. But more importantly, some people can’t really get over the exaggerated front grille. 9 photos



As expected, the Japanese truck doesn’t stand a chance against the Blue Oval-branded challenger. Even though it produces 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) at 2,400 revolutions per minute, the force-fed V6 plays second fiddle to the 570 pound-feet (772 Nm) at 3,000 rpm of the PowerBoost system.



It would’ve been a much closer drag race if The Fast Lane had the i-Force Max hybrid, but unfortunately for expecting customers, the more potent option is expected to arrive at dealerships nationwide in the spring. Next up, the F-150 PowerBoost dukes it out with the TRX with a rather obvious conclusion. Even though Nathan Adlen had jumped the line in the Ford, Andre Smirnov wins the quarter-mile race in the more powerful truck.



And finally, have a wild guess how the Ram 1500 TRX fares against the



Next year, the full-size pickup segment will get even more exciting with the introduction of the Raptor R. As opposed to the EcoBoost V6 in the Raptor, the R-branded model is expected to pack the Predator V8 of the Shelby GT500, a 5.2-liter mill that cranks out 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm).



Looks, however, don’t matter in a straight-line brawl. The Fast Lane is much obliged to reveal how fast the all-new Tundra is against the torquiest F-150 of them all and the most extreme full-size pickup on sale today, as in the PowerBoost V6 hybrid and the supercharged HEMI V8-engined TRX.As expected, the Japanese truck doesn’t stand a chance against the Blue Oval-branded challenger. Even though it produces 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) at 2,400 revolutions per minute, the force-fed V6 plays second fiddle to the 570 pound-feet (772 Nm) at 3,000 rpm of the PowerBoost system.It would’ve been a much closer drag race if The Fast Lane had the i-Force Max hybrid, but unfortunately for expecting customers, the more potent option is expected to arrive at dealerships nationwide in the spring. Next up, the F-150 PowerBoost dukes it out with the TRX with a rather obvious conclusion. Even though Nathan Adlen had jumped the line in the Ford, Andre Smirnov wins the quarter-mile race in the more powerful truck.And finally, have a wild guess how the Ram 1500 TRX fares against the Tundra . Clearly enough, zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.96 seconds and thumpin’ great supercharger on top of the Hellcat engine favor the muscled-up truck. By comparison, the F-150 PowerBoost did 6.49 seconds and the Tundra settled for a respectable 7.6 seconds.Next year, the full-size pickup segment will get even more exciting with the introduction of the Raptor R. As opposed to the EcoBoost V6 in the Raptor, the R-branded model is expected to pack the Predator V8 of the Shelby GT500, a 5.2-liter mill that cranks out 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm).