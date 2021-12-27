Moe Shalizi Fits Ram 1500 TRX With Forgiato Wheels, Calls It “Best Truck in the Game”

Marshmello’s manager, Moe Shalizi, has a longtime relationship with Forgiato Wheels, and it works very well. He recently showed his Ram TRX 4x4, and called it “best truck in the game.”
Moe Shalizi, who founded The Shalizi Group, is also Marshmello’s manager, who is one of the biggest DJs in the world. This collaboration has helped the manager grow his net worth to approximately $21 million as of 2021, and he enjoys showing everyone his lavish lifestyle.
Recently, his Ferrari SF90 Stradale got a facelift in collaboration with Auto shop RDB LA, and the metallic, black-painted supercar had been fitted with two-tone 21/22-inch Velos wheels. It also received Novotech springs to reduce ground clearance. And it looks mean and ready to turn heads. His Lamborghini Aventador Roadster also got Forgiato wheels a few years ago, a set of Clasico-ECL in matte black finish.
The recent vehicle he showed is not a supercar, but a Ram TRX. He showed several pictures of the truck, which was covered in mud after having some fun driving it around. The CEO and manager also called it “the best truck in the game.”
Forgiato’s social media clears the mystery about the model, adding that the wheels are from Gambe-1 of the Terra series for off-roaders. They didn’t add the exact size of them, but they usually come in 22-, 24-, or 26-inch options. The wheels are not the only thing he modified for this truck, as the TRX seems to feature a new front bumper and a new light bar.
The RAM 1500 TRX is based on the Ram 1500 and it’s quite a capable monster. Powered by a 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it gets 692 horsepower (702 ps) and a maximum torque of 650 lb-ft (881 Nm). It is very fast, accelerating from 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).
And it offers both safety and quite a thrill on and off the tarmac, which Shalizi seems to appreciate.
