Ram 1500 TRX With Jeep Face Is a Super Truck in Dire Need of Therapy

If cars could talk, then this Ram/Jeep mashup would not say much because it would likely be confused about its identity. After all, who wouldn’t be if they woke up with a different face?
The nose job, however, is all virtual because nobody is crazy enough to Jeep-ify their Ram 1500 TRX. If they did, then this would be one hypothetical result obtained by fusing the headlights and grille of the Jeep Grand Cherokee with the whole body of the super truck.
It would have been interesting to see the back end of this abomination, yet Jlord8, the rendering artist behind these digital illustrations, which are differentiated only by the colors of their grills, decided to wrap it up after applying the aforementioned parts to the 1500 TRX, decorating the sides with ‘4x4’ decals, and giving it steel wheels, and a new lightbar.
Thus, it retains the OEM bumper, side skirts, and vented hood, bar the integrated lights, and pretty much everything else, as you can see in a side-by-side comparison between the renderings and the official image on which they were based.
More importantly, it uses the same whining engine that is capable of rocketing the 1500 TRX to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.5 seconds from a standstill. Top speed is definitely nothing to write home about, as it stands at 118 mph (190 kph), but it’s more than enough to get you to and fro very quickly, assuming that the road and legislation allow it.
Ram’s stock truck that can roam with the big boys has 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, which works in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Pricing starts at $70,425.
Now, before inviting you to check out the image gallery, do you think Jeep should sell rebadged versions of the Ram 1500?
