Fabolous Looks Imposing Next to His Black, Fully Matte Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rapper Fabolous may have a fleet of cars in his garage, but his recent post includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Calling himself “Matty Boy,” the rapper poses next to the luxurious SUV and reveals its latest exterior, which is now fully matte.
There’s nothing that says luxury and status more than Rolls-Royce's first SUV, the Cullinan. A lot of celebrities buy the vehicle because it’s reliable, powerful, and has a very exotic exterior. And it also gives them a different kind of exclusivity.
Rapper Fabolous knows all about it, and, despite having several other brands in his collection, he often returns to Rolls-Royce. His garage also hosts a Wraith.
Fabolous received an invitation from the British luxury carmaker to check out the vehicle back in 2018, and he called it “good combination of performance & luxury” and said it’s “the best SUV” he’s ever seen.
Shortly after, he got one for himself, and, over the years, it has seen a lot of customization. In October 2019, the rapper’s SUV attended DJ Envy’s Drive Your Dreams Car Show. If you’re not familiar with the event, it’s a car show where celebrities flaunt their vehicles and fans can check them out. During the 2019 edition, we could see that Fabolous hooked his SUV with black 24” Forgiato wheels, and the SUV featured a two-tone black wrap.
From that moment on, the only time the rapper changed the exterior to a different color was just a few weeks ago, when he revealed his Cullinan had a silver and orange wrap as he drove around in New York (you can see the pictures in the gallery).
Now, his latest Instagram posts feature his precious Cullinan, but this time, it has received a matte custom wrap instead of the flashy silver-orange. The rapper poses next to the behemoth, captioning it “Matty Boy & a Matted Royce..” along with other lyrics. It looks like the SUV's interior also got a makeover, because it previously featured more intense orange and black tones, as you can see in the gallery. Now, the orange is more subliminal, and the black-on-black theme has taken over.
And it’s something about the new look that makes the SUV look even more exclusive.
