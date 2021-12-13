DJ Envy's 'Drive Your Dreams Car Show' Features 50 Cent, Dj Khaled and More Celebrity Cars

DJ Envy’s 'Drive Your Dreams' reached its last show in the U.S., and the last stop was in Miami, where attendees could see custom and luxury rides, including vehicles owned by celebrities like 50 Cent or DJ Khaled.
The last stop for DJ Envy’s car show was in Miami, and it had a lot of vehicles with famous owners. DJ Envy, whose real name is RaeShaun Casey, is a huge car aficionado himself, and that has been a recurring theme throughout his career.
His collection includes a Ferrari SF90 and an F8, a green Porsche 918, a Ford GT and some classics, a 1988 Chevy P30, and a few BMWs.
When it comes to the show, 'The Breakfast Club' co-host said: “I created this car show just to have a family fun day for every part of your family. If you have a daughter who’s into cars, a son, a wife, a husband. But also, if one of those people in your family is not into cars, there’s something else for them. I started with a small show with just some of my friends, and it grew from there.”
Among the famous car owners that flaunted their vehicles during 'Drive Your Dreams' are 50 Cent, whose “Big Crip” Versace custom Lamborghini Aventador gets the spotlight in DJ Envy’s Instagram Stories, but also Fabolous, Icewear Vezzo, 42 Dugg, and more.
In another Instagram Story, we can also check out DJ Khaled’s collection, which includes his Maybach 62 Landaulet, and two Rolls-Royce models, a Cullinan and a Phantom.
If it’s a car show where celebrities flaunt their vehicles, it’s impossible not to have one of Rick Ross’ models. This time, it wasn’t a classic, but a red Ferrari 488 Spider. The Italian supercar also featured his new album’s title on the windshield, “Richer Than I Ever Been.”
Flo-Rida's vehicles were also present, and fans could see the rapper’s green Lamborghini Aventador or his blue Bentley Continental. One other attraction was late DMX’s custom monster truck, that also drew in a lot of fans.
Besides the celebrity-owned ones, there were a lot of other custom models to see if you're not into these famous people.
