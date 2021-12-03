SuperCar Blondie Checks Out Bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan for the UAE's 50th Anniversary

Space Station Moves to Avoid Remnants of an American Rocket Launched in 1994

Rolls-Royce created a bespoke model for the United Arab Emirates, which just celebrated their golden jubilee on December 2. Alex from Supercar Blondie checked it out, and it comes with many well-detailed motifs for this historic occasion. 10 photos SUV boasts status and an exotic exterior.



Second of all, the manufacturer gives customers almost free hand when it comes to customizing it to create their unique version, and this bespoke model for UAE’s 50th anniversary is no exception. The Bespoke Collective team at the Home of Rolls-Royce designed and hand-built this “Cullinan 50th.”







It features a golden logo Spirit of Ecstasy on a white glossy paint on the exterior, with so many hidden tributes to the country’s history. The double coach line is hand-painted with the country’s official colors, the upper line in Hotspur Red, and the lower line in Fame Green. The effect is completed with the “50th” inscription in gold on the front fenders of the SUV.



The interior illuminated treadplates also read “50th.” The cabin boasts exclusivity, mirroring the exterior color combo, with white leather as the main theme, combined with black, red, and green contrasting inserts, highlighting the colors on the UAE's flag, also embedded on the headrests. The cabin features a Starlight Headliner sporting a unique configuration with a green-colored hue.



In between the two seats, the rear occupants can find crystal champagne flutes, and many of the details transfer all over the car, including the wheels. However, there’s no change to the 6.75-liter V12 engine, so it puts out the same 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.



And it’s a true beauty, filled with elegance.



