Space Station Moves to Avoid Remnants of an American Rocket Launched in 1994

5 Laid Out Rolls-Royce Phantom Floating on 24s Is American Bespoke at Its Finest

1 Khloe Kardashian's Family Car Is Her Rolls Royce Cullinan, Providing Comfort and Luxury

More on this:

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Looks Astonishingly Pristine on Black Chrome D100s

Right up until Ferrari arrives next year with its crazy Purosangue contender, the styling battle for the crown among ultra-luxury SUVs usually involves Bentley’s Bentayga and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan . Oddly enough, right now the balance tips in the latter’s favor. 7 photos



But they’re still going to be controversial. With that being said, these were definitely created to stand out in a crowd. The right one, if anyone asks Rolls-Royce, for example. Otherwise, the Black Badge’s expansion would have proved futile. And these folks are no fools to push against their



Anyway, while the Rolls-Royce Black Badges suggest otherwise, clients don’t need to choose them dressed up in black. Instead, they can be almost as dark as Darth Vader’s fashion color of choice. Or the polar opposite. Only certain details remain black, and perhaps it’s best to match them accordingly. Or not.



Interestingly, Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group has showcased a recent custom build using a Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And they are subtly, but decidedly, suggesting there’s still a chance of



As such, they combined a shade of navy blue with the Black Badge bits and pieces and then topped everything up with a cool set of Black Chrome D100 wheels. Unfortunately, there’s no word on the exact dimensions of these hulking monoblock wheels. Though we can easily bet they are at least 24s or even 26s



While at first one would be hard-pressed to find anything special, the mashup of very dark blue with Black Badge details and not quite black but rather dark bronze wheels is pretty spectacular. It just flies under the radar until it wedges straight into our hearts and minds, making the Cullinan a tad more acceptable as a crazy-expensive luxury SUV .





View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Platinum Group (@platinum_group) While Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini are highly successful at selling high-priced wagons that pass as SUVs, probably no one will dare say that Bentayga, Cullinan, and Urus are beautiful vehicles. Things might change with the recent arrival of Aston Martin’s DBX and the upcoming introduction of Ferrari’s Purosangue But they’re still going to be controversial. With that being said, these were definitely created to stand out in a crowd. The right one, if anyone asks Rolls-Royce, for example. Otherwise, the Black Badge’s expansion would have proved futile. And these folks are no fools to push against their patron’s wishes Anyway, while the Rolls-Royce Black Badges suggest otherwise, clients don’t need to choose them dressed up in black. Instead, they can be almost as dark as Darth Vader’s fashion color of choice. Or the polar opposite. Only certain details remain black, and perhaps it’s best to match them accordingly. Or not.Interestingly, Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group has showcased a recent custom build using a Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And they are subtly, but decidedly, suggesting there’s still a chance of visual redemption for this luxobarge.As such, they combined a shade of navy blue with the Black Badge bits and pieces and then topped everything up with a cool set of Black Chrome D100 wheels. Unfortunately, there’s no word on the exact dimensions of these hulking monoblock wheels. Though we can easily bet they are at least 24s or even 26s based on previous creations of this shop.While at first one would be hard-pressed to find anything special, the mashup of very dark blue with Black Badge details and not quite black but rather dark bronze wheels is pretty spectacular. It just flies under the radar until it wedges straight into our hearts and minds, making the Cullinan a tad more acceptable as a crazy-expensive luxury