2023 Ferrari Purosangue Unofficially Drops All Camo, Gives Mixed Feelings Aplenty

Expected sometime next year, Ferrari’s first-ever SUV will allow the automaker to finally give replica to ultra-posh super-SUVs. Now, it remains to be seen whether it’s a positive or negative one.
Right now, the Maranello-based ultra-luxury sports car maker has its 2023 Purosangue clad in heavy layers of camouflage. Of course, that hasn’t stopped the intrepid spy photographers from recently catching it with a production body under the thick protective coat or cornering flat while making distinct twin-turbo V6 sounds.
As the cat is finally preparing to come out of the bag, the virtual artist behind the superrenderscars account on social media has decided to jump the gun. As such, he/she is trying to preview Ferrari’s next best-selling model with a little help from a production-series SUV that’s already out and about.
Given that Ferrari’s Purosangue is preparing itself to give ample headaches to the likes of Lambo’s Urus and Aston Martin’s DBX rather than Bentley’s Bentayga or Rolls-Royce's Cullinan, the choice was pretty simple. And we’re glad the pixel master piggybacked on Aston’s DBX design because the Purosangue seems more inclined towards fluid styling rather than choppy angles.
Interestingly, while the CGI expert is no stranger to outrageous ideas, this time around, the mixed feelings seem directed at Ferrari’s next apparition – rather than solely towards this virtual artist’s execution. Of course, a Ferrari SUV is going to cause ample polemics no matter the design or powertrain.
But it’s anyone’s guess if the Prancing Horse brand will give it Roma front cues and a rear hatchback looking akin to Ford’s Mustang Mach-E... Sure, that’s one way to interpret this unofficial undressing of the thick layers of camouflage. Another would be to simply consider it “a fat Roma.”
The truth is going to set everyone free, for sure. But we need to be patient as Ferrari will time the unveiling according to its schedule. Hopefully, by the time it officially arrives, production won’t be already sold out to its affluent patrons.
