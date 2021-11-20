From Regular to a Stretched Limo, Klassen Has You Covered With Their Bulletproof Cullinans

The Cullinan brought about many more firsts for the British luxury automobile maker, such as being their prime model with hatchback configuration or their foremost vehicle to ever feature a touch-screen infotainment system. Equipped with a massive V12 powerplant and boasting every luxury amenity one could think of, the Cullinan offers an almost infinite level of customization. But, even in this case, there still are people who believe that what Rolls Royce provides at its factory is not enough. They find themselves seeking reputable automobile builders to spec their beloved vehicles exactly to their utmost desires.
One branch of automotive customization that has intrigued customers since the advent of luxury car ownership is the armored vehicle programs. Although painstakingly laborious and extremely expensive, the final results are ultimate bunkers of indulgence that can resist in any hostile environment.
Of course, the first-ever SUV from Rolls Royce is a perfect candidate for such an endeavor. One of the noteworthy automobile constructors that can successfully accomplish such a demanding project is the German company named Klassen. With a 20-year history and a plethora of finished projects ranging from armored limos, SUVs, luxury vans, and even yachts, their proposal for the mighty Cullinan is most certainly one that should not be overlooked.
Rolls Royce kitted out by Klassen can withstand small firearms fire, including handguns or rifles. Furthermore, both the ceiling and floor are also shielded, the vehicle being able to resist a direct blast from a pair of DM51 hand grenades detonated simultaneously.
The masterfully fitted armor protection surrounding the entire perimeter of the passenger compartment is complemented by multi-layer bullet-resistant glass surfaces, reinforced structural key points throughout the vehicle, including the door hinges. Fun fact, the signature Rolls Royce door opening demeanor is particularly helpful in an armored Cullinan, occupants exiting the cabin being protected from both sides when stepping out of the vehicle. And, if for whatever reason the usual access ways in and out of the vehicle are unusable, Klassen provided emergency exists, and even firefighting systems, that function independently of the Cullinan's power supply, being able to be operated even if the car tips over on its roof, for instance.
The armor plating procedures are designed in the most discrete manner possible, giving off absolutely no hints about the shielding capabilities of this posh boulevard cruiser. The bombproof Cullinan features essential amenities for its class, such as a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, a panoramic glass roof, and even partition walls.
For customers who feel that the "standard" Rolls Royce experience (if you dare to call it that way) is not enough, Klassen offers multiple variants of their Cullinan project. In other words, if the standard SUV silhouette is too bland, clients can choose from several "stretched" body styles. The range starts from the "+350 mm" (+13.78 inches) extended wheelbase version, continues with the even longer "+580mm" (+22.8 inches), and ends up with the full-fledged "+1016mm" (+40 inches) limousine construction that most certainly will not be so discrete anymore. Additionally, the interior space can be custom-tailored to fit any customer requests, the German manufacturer offering bespoke interior designing options.
The beating heart of this unique machine remains the trustworthy 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 developing 563 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. Surely, acceleration times and top speed will be somewhat affected by the extensive modifications performed, but no worries, the armored luxury barge has all it needs to escape any hazardous circumstance.
Such an exclusive commission can get pretty expensive. A standard armored Cullinan signed by Klassen can quickly get near the $1 million mark, but the extended wheelbase variants can more than double that impressive figure. If money is not an issue, future customers should consider that a project of such magnitude can take three to six months to complete.
This kind of vehicle is not for everyone but, there are people in this world who would give anything to travel in one of these luxury bunkers in complete safety. From prospering oligarchs to head state dignitaries or billionaire business owners, Klassen can provide a variant of the bulletproof Cullinan suited for every circumstance.
