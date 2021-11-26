Laid-Out 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Almost Strikes the Perfect Mansory Balance

They say that many automotive aficionados would rather run amuck than get caught in a Mansory ride. If that’s true, perhaps an equally ample proportion of car fans would also jump with joy at the sight of one. Especially if it almost touches the brink of perfection.
Let’s set the record straight. We easily understand that most creations stemming from the hands of the luxury car specialists from Brand, Germany, aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. On the other hand, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. So, what appears as outrageous to someone is music to one’s ears and eye candy for others.
Otherwise, people wouldn’t spend high six-figure money on dressing up the latest luxury ride in Mansory garb for nothing. And when we say high, we usually refer to something north of $500k in the case of full commissions stemming from the vaults of Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group.
We have seen plenty of Mansory rides from them and whatnot (including Kim Kardashian’s fleet), but every time another creation comes out of the hands of these “leading designers & creators of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle,” we usually don’t end up with mixed feelings. Well, it’s a different matter on this occasion.
Although some of their projects do feel outrageous, they usually strike a fine balance between beauty and beast. This time around, though, they only nailed it 91%. Why this exact figure? Because this 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan touches almost to the letter the well-known murdered-out look. About everything is black, from the exterior paintjob right down to the interior treatment. That way, all the well-known Mansory exaggerations are well tamed.
This ultra-luxury SUV even rides closer to the ground than Rolls-Royce intended, which is only fitting for the dark atmosphere. But there is that 9% catch. For me, the silver badges (1%), four humongous wheels (4%), and especially the plain ugly exhaust tips (final 4%) robbed this Mansory Cullinan of achieving a potentially perfect customization score.
Otherwise, people wouldn’t spend high six-figure money on dressing up the latest luxury ride in Mansory garb for nothing. And when we say high, we usually refer to something north of $500k in the case of full commissions stemming from the vaults of Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group.
We have seen plenty of Mansory rides from them and whatnot (including Kim Kardashian’s fleet), but every time another creation comes out of the hands of these “leading designers & creators of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle,” we usually don’t end up with mixed feelings. Well, it’s a different matter on this occasion.
Although some of their projects do feel outrageous, they usually strike a fine balance between beauty and beast. This time around, though, they only nailed it 91%. Why this exact figure? Because this 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan touches almost to the letter the well-known murdered-out look. About everything is black, from the exterior paintjob right down to the interior treatment. That way, all the well-known Mansory exaggerations are well tamed.
This ultra-luxury SUV even rides closer to the ground than Rolls-Royce intended, which is only fitting for the dark atmosphere. But there is that 9% catch. For me, the silver badges (1%), four humongous wheels (4%), and especially the plain ugly exhaust tips (final 4%) robbed this Mansory Cullinan of achieving a potentially perfect customization score.