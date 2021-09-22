Quadruple-Black Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Unique Dual-Block 24s Inspired by Concept

When money is no object and the stock six-figure Rolls-Royce Ghost doesn’t fit the bill, there are a few places in America where things can change for the darker (and better) side. Such as LA, California-based Platinum Motorsport.
The second-generation 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost hasn’t been around for long, which makes it an extremely hot commodity among the affluent folk. But sometimes even the British company’s vast range of personalization choices do not fit the bill of a particular few. And if they live on the West Coast, chances are that Platinum Motorsport will answer their customization call.
The automotive store’s team self-entitles as “leading designers and creators of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle.” Usually, that would be vain praise, but not on this occasion. Their decades-long professional relationship with stars like Kim Kardashian stands out in a crowd, as well as their knack for constantly modifying anything from Brabus to Mansory or Rolls-Royce wonders to fully bespoke.
They also seem to be overachievers, judging by their latest projects. So, on the one hand, they have a knack for unique takes on six-figure vehicles. But even when going for something as traditional as a murdered-out look they still find something to stand out in the bling crowd. Such is the case here, with a quadruple black 2021 Ghost (it follows a Triple Black example, logically!) that has a bundle of “1-of-1” features.
Starting with the most obvious one, there’s a new set of dual-block concave 24-inch black wheels that was specifically designed as per the client’s request. They were inspired by an unnamed Rolls-Royce concept, but that’s not all. There’s also a full chrome delete as all shiny parts were painted high gloss black. The body has an equally dark demeanor, a PPF (paint protection film) wrap, as well as a slammed stance.
One fine exterior detail – the orange strip set on the coachline – is also a direct reference to the interior. As such, the cockpit features a black-and-white atmosphere that’s only interrupted by subtle orange accents. As for the powertrain, it’s probably stock, so we are dealing with the 6.75-liter V12 engine packing “just” 563 thoroughbreds.
