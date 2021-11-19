More on this:

Satin Black, Wrapped 2021 Caddy Escalade Rides Creepy and Stylish on Monoblock 26s

Remember the alcohol prohibition’s mobster cars? Every feature regarding those surely included at least a Caddy among the crop of Fords, Lincolns, Rolls, Jags, or Mercedes-Benzs. And here’s an unwitting modern counterpart. 9 photos



General Motors is going to make its successful Escalade nameplate EV zero-emission architecture. Around 2024 (or a little later), we are going to have a silent luxury EV “killer” on our hands. But don’t worry, if one needs the Escalade to be as menacing as possible, there’s also a contemporary solution.



Albeit it involves leaving the Escalade or ESV in the expert hands of the folks behind Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group. They’re the same ones taking care of Kim Kardashian’s bespoke fleet or fooling around with $500k and above



Well, they don’t forget about SUV , either. But instead of a white Escalade with black details here and there, this time around we’re dealing with something that’s



Just about everything – including all the windows – has been blacked out. The body itself was carefully wrapped in Satin Black and the only things that escaped the dark treatment were the silver bits, such as the Caddy badges or the spectacular 26-inch Platinum D100 forged monoblock wheels.



Curiously – not that it mattered too much in the grand scheme of almost all-black things – we noticed this time around Platinum hasn’t also laid out the Caddy closer to the ground. This begs a question: is the owner really going off-road with this Escalade, or was it a simple oversight?





View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Platinum Group (@platinum_group) Cadillac’s fifth-generation Escalade has almost everything. An imposing demeanor. A huge 6.2-liter V8 gasoline engine (and a turbodiesel). The brand’s well-known edgy looks. As well as the choice of either standard hulking wheelbase or a larger-than-life stretch to ESV . Sure, a few improvements can be made, here and there.General Motors is going to make its successful Escalade nameplate future-proof by dropping it on the 2022 GMC Hummerzero-emission architecture. Around 2024 (or a little later), we are going to have a silent luxury EV “killer” on our hands. But don’t worry, if one needs the Escalade to be as menacing as possible, there’s also a contemporary solution.Albeit it involves leaving the Escalade or ESV in the expert hands of the folks behind Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group. They’re the same ones taking care of Kim Kardashian’s bespoke fleet or fooling around with $500k and above Mansorys , Brabuses, or Double Rs. Just to name a few.Well, they don’t forget about locally-produced stuff either, with their latest project being a creepy yet astonishingly cool 2021 Cadillac Escalade. It’s not stock, of course. And it’s also not their first rodeo with the luxury, either. But instead of a white Escalade with black details here and there, this time around we’re dealing with something that’s almost 100% ready to join the murdered-out family.Just about everything – including all the windows – has been blacked out. The body itself was carefully wrapped in Satin Black and the only things that escaped the dark treatment were the silver bits, such as the Caddy badges or the spectacular 26-inch Platinum D100 forged monoblock wheels.Curiously – not that it mattered too much in the grand scheme of almost all-black things – we noticed this time around Platinum hasn’t also laid out the Caddy closer to the ground. This begs a question: is the owner really going off-road with this Escalade, or was it a simple oversight?