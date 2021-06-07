Davon Godchaux's 2021 Caddy Escalade ESV Looks Ready for a 26-In Fashion Tackle

Born amidst the global chaos of the current world health/economic crisis, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV was left devoid of a proper unveiling in front of a physical crowd, as the 2020 New York International Auto Show was, of course, canceled. So, it would be easy to imagine that it could have gone under the radar even with its hulking stature.
As it turns out, at least as far as its star power is concerned, the General Motors luxury brand has nothing to concern itself about the fifth-generation Escalade's credentials. And it seems that even though its Escalade ESV variant was left without its usual presentation glitz and glamour, it’s still highly praised among the stars.
Well, at least one 2021 Escalade ESV unit in particular. This one was allegedly prepared by San Diego, California-based Champion Motoring for an American football wonder. And although one wouldn’t commonly associate a Candy Red paint job with someone who currently plays defensive tackle for the NFL’s New England Patriots, it seems that Davon Godchaux felt otherwise.
The 27-year-old defensive tackle (he’s handling the toughest position in gridiron football, the nose guard) went for the crimson shade on his newly minted 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV, and we think it’s a good call when trying to make a 227-inch (5,766-mm) SUV stand out even more. Surely, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so this isn’t going to be for everyone.
But when you have the NFL’s most physically demanding position, we feel you’re quite entitled to such choices. Besides, for us, the color and the other modifications subtly go a long way toward hiding a bit of the bulkiness of this particular vehicle. And we also dig the options, such as the black 26-inch Forgiato rims or the many darkened details associated with the Sport Package.
The interior is equally tasty, as the footballer went for a light Brandy shade in combination with black trim to contrast the burgundy exterior properly. Unfortunately, there are no details about the powertrain, so we have no idea what’s hiding under the hood. Hopefully, it's something powerful snatched from the aftermarket sector.
