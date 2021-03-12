Lonzo Ball’s Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Has Given Itself Over to the Dark Side

After showing you LaMelo Ball’s awesome widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan last week, it was only fair to check out something from Lonzo’s collection, his older brother. Lonzo Ball, who plays for the Pelicans, clearly shares his sibling’s passion for expensive rides, owning several luxury models as well as fast exotics.
That said, we’d like to draw your attention to something a little less exotic and certainly much less expensive than any Rolls-Royce, and that’s Lonzo’s Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.
According to Champion Motoring, the car rides on 22-inch black wheels, courtesy of Forgiato. Meanwhile, the body features a VantaBlack finish, although it doesn’t look quite as dark as other VantaBlack cars we’ve seen in the past. We also notice multiple red accents, tinted windows, and a matte yellow spoiler lip.
This car is not hitting the drag strip any time soon, certainly not with those wheels. So, in a sense, this type of configuration pretty much defies the purpose of owning a Demon; to each his own, we reckon.
As for what Dodge intended when it introduced the SRT Demon back in April of 2017, all it wanted was for the muscle car to defeat any stock rival over a quarter-mile easily. Unlike the SRT Hellcat, the Demon’s 6.2-liter V8 unit is rated at 808 hp (819 PS) with 91 octane gas and 840 hp (852 PS) with 100 octane fuel or higher.
The Demon also weighs 215 lbs (98 kg) less than the Hellcat and packs a factory widebody kit, which makes it easier to tell them apart—or at least it used to.
In a straight line, Dodge claims that you’ll be doing 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.3 seconds, covering the quarter-mile mark in just 9.65 seconds at 140.09 mph (225.45 kph).
The New Orleans Pelicans guard is in his fourth season in the NBA and is having his best year yet in terms of points scored and shooting percentage. Through 34 games (34 starts), he’s averaging 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 31.6 minutes while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.
