Audra Lynn's Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Becomes a Proper “SRT Playmate”

Audra Lynn might appeal to the general audience because she’s become renowned as Playboy’s Miss October 2003, but for us car freaks, she’s a bit more special due to her obvious passion for a certain brand. As such, although she also drives a 2020 Jeep Trackhawk and 2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo, it’s crystal clear she’s in love with Dodges.
Not just any Dodges, though; she only favors those of SRT nature. As such, her stable includes casual things such as a 2018 Demon, a 2019 Charger Hellcat, or a 2019 Challenger Hellcat Redeye. All of them are utterly cool rides, but her recent focus was on something else—a 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320.
It may sound tame compared to the rest of her thoroughbreds, but the blue bee just underwent a very cool upgrade in the form of a custom detailing job from Hollywood, Florida-based Metro Wrapz. They’re no strangers to outlandish builds, but this one doesn’t go for the wild factor and seeks our attention through the constant respect for details instead.
Such as those little Playboy logos that got embedded throughout the custom color-shift stripes and under the Xpel PPF (paint protection film). Everything is well documented both on Metro’s and Lynn’s social media accounts (we have snippets below), and there’s also an undressing video below.
Wait, this here is a serious online portal, we’re not talking about the Playboy Playmate here. Instead, we’re referring to the additional video from the KandyonChrome YouTube channel that shows Miss October’s initial reactions to seeing the Scat Pack appear from under a black tarp.
Notice how she mixed her long blonde hair with special fashion apparel that matches the bespoke wrap job? That’s proper marketing, ladies and gentlemen, and we’d buy just about anything from Audra right now if that involves her selling the cool-looking 1320 “SRT Playmate.”
After all, this Dodge comes with a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 churning out an entire stable of 485 horsepower, which is enough to jump like an angry bee to 60 mph (96 kph) in a mere four seconds... or so.
