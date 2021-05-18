One-of-One Ivory C8 Corvette Rides on 22-Inch Rims Fit For NBA's Jordan Clarkson

Champion Motoring, a San Diego, California-based high-end automotive dealership, is no stranger to unique customizations and has been working with some of the best athletes in the world. The latest example comes from NBA’s Jordan Clarkson, who just shot and scored (pun intended, of course) a bespoke Chevy Corvette that will easily help the basketball player stand out outside of the court as well.
Taking into account Clarkson’s usual mobility preferences—he's got a thoroughly customized Lamborghini Urus in the garage for those moments when he’s not using a business jet—it seems that he was in for a change of scenery. As such, his latest ride isn’t a SUV but America’s very own sports car, the Chevrolet Corvette.
Naturally, this NBA star also went for a very cool and professional customization build, courtesy of Champion Motoring; after all, we’ve established more than one time that GM’s eighth iteration of the ‘Vette is very much a great canvas for anyone wishing to make it their own.
Not many details are known, beyond the snippets of information shared by the dealer itself (we didn’t find anything new on Jordan Clarkson’s own social media account aside from the Urus). Still, we know the NBA star currently playing for the Utah Jazz is 6’4’’, so here’s another reason to love the C8—it's also accessible for the taller folk.
As for the car itself, the San Diego company proudly mentions nailing another one-of-one appearance for a high-valued customer, as the C8 Corvette is dressed up in a glossy Ivory paint job that’s naturally contrasted by the black details. Those include the dark greenhouse and taillights as well as the carbon fiber body kit bits and pieces.
The Stingray is packed with the best stuff out of the factory, such as the Z51 performance package or the 3LT grade features, and also comes with a very crimson interior featuring even more carbon fiber details. Last but certainly not least, the Corvette wears a custom set of 21-inch (front) and 22-inch (rear) Forgiatos. That’s hardly a surprise, though, considering the Urus also comes with rims from the very same rim specialist.
