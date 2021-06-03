Refreshed 2022 Enclave Arrives Snugly to Beef Up Buick's SUV-Only Lineup

Many people still fondly remember the days when Buick was into cars, as today, the General Motors brand only offers crossover SUVs: the Encore, Encore GX, Envision (with Avenir variant), and the seven-seat Enclave. Luckily, three of these models have been refreshed or presented as all-new introductions.
As such, the updated 2022 Enclave is joining the roster alongside the facelifted Envision and newly introduced Encore GX to bring a mix of modern and expressive design with premium traits and lots of tech features in a package that can safely engulf up to seven people at once.
Buick’s SUVs kind of still remind us of the days when General Motors was calling Opel a subordinate, but at least the company is making efforts to shed that interesting memory from our data banks. As such, the 2022 Enclave plays a wild card for the upgraded styling, and we bet it’s one that won’t be everyone’s cup of tea.
The company says it’s their way of “offering more style and substance,” and of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. On the other hand, one can always switch to the Avenir version for the exclusive design cues and features. Also, there’s no denying the Enclave is ever safer thanks to the new suite of nine standard active safety features included with the Buick Driver Confidence Plus Package.
Other highlights include the restyled center console with push-button Electronic Transmission Range Select, bespoke Sport Touring grille and 20-inch wheels, or the available AWD with the 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 hp) and nine-speed automatic transmission.
Unfortunately, the brand hasn’t shared the crucial pricing and delivery details just yet, so we really don’t know if the 2022 model year is coming with changes to the MSRPs of the current 2021 Enclave and Enclave Avenir, which kick off at $40,000 and $53,800, respectively.
