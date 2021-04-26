Cadillac Escalade to Be Discontinued in 2029, Cadillac Escalade EV Incoming

At the beginning of December 2020, no fewer than 880 Cadillac dealerships in the U.S. had to make a choice between internal combustion and electric propulsion. 150 dealers weren’t prepared to embrace EVs, which is why General Motors will award them $300,000 to more than $1 million in severance packages in order to advance the automaker’s electric transition.
Cadillac, for example, will go electric by 2030. As a whole, GM intends to switch to electric vehicles by 2035 although executive vice president and president Steve Carlisle left the door open for internal combustion engines.
The EV transition isn’t going to be straightforward, though, because Cadillac sells ICE-only vehicles at the moment of reporting. According to Automotive News, the CT4 compact executive sedan and CT5 mid-size sedan will be phased out in 2026 in favor of all-electric replacements. The XT4, XT5, and XT6 utilities will follow suit in 2025 or 2026 at the latest.
As for the Escalade, which is the most profitable Cadillac in the range for the 2021 model year, Automotive News reports that 2029 is when the combustion-engined model will be discontinued. Fans of the Escalade shouldn’t make a beeline for the nearest dealership, though, because an electric Escalade will eventually come with two- and three-motor options.
Underpinned by the BT1 (Battery Truck 1) vehicle architecture of the GMC Hummer EV, e-Silverado 1500, and e-Sierra 1500, the all-electric Escalade should perform really well in a straight line thanks to near-instant torque. Rumored with more than 400 miles (644 kilometers) of range, the zero-emissions model could arrive in 2024 according to industry experts.
Just like the Hummer EV and electrified half-ton pickups, the luxurious utility vehicle is expected to be manufactured at Factory ZERO in Detroit, Michigan. Speaking of which, General Motors will invest approximately $2.2 billion in the former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, representing the single largest investment in a plant in GM history.
