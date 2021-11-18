autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tuning Month  
Car reviews:
 

Slammed Quasi-Black Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn Glides on Forged 22s Like a Shadow

Home > News > Custom Cars
18 Nov 2021, 15:09 UTC ·
It is not often when a Mansory build looks entirely subtle and desirable. Frankly, this understated, almost all-black Rolls-Royce Dawn that’s laid out on forged 22-inch wheels was not touched by anyone from Brand, Germany.
41 photos
Slammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum MotorsportSlammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn on Forged 22s by Platinum Motorsport
This is probably the main reason why it features Mansory garb but doesn’t look controversial. Actually, it’s downright pristine and squeaky clean, if we may be allowed to chip in with our own two cents. And the reason it wears the Mansory branding but has eschewed the company’s well-known propensity for visual exaggerations is simple.

We are looking at the latest Platinum Motorsport project. The Los Angeles, California-based “leading designers & creators of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle” always warrant their reputation. Which, by the way, is comprised of stuff like Kim Kardashian’s bespoke fleet or $500k and above creations from Brabus, Mercedes-Benz, Maybach, Mansory, or Rolls-Royce. Just to name a few.

Many would have gone all-in on the murdered-out looks. Though, on this Dawn, they stopped just shy of adopting a full all-black appearance. Platinum did go through an already traditional chrome delete process, leaving intact only the original chrome shine of the Spirit of Extasy statue and Rolls-Royce's badges, along with the 22-inch forged Mansory wheels.

No worries, the bling is there, though. It’s just ostentatiously subtle. For example, there are floating Mansory wheel caps, carbon-fiber Mansory doorsteps, as well as a whole bundle of additional carbon fiber inserts (front/rear bumpers, among others), and even some aftermarket LEDs. That is not all folks, of course.

Just to make sure the custom atmosphere is complete, Platinum’s Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn has also been slightly lowered closer to the ground. But there is one thing we bet did not change. That would be the traditional V12 powerplant which churns out no less than 601 ps/591 hp even in stock form. Probably more than enough, especially when the luxury Convertible elegantly glides through LA’s downtown...

Video thumbnail
Mansory Rolls-Royce dawn convertible 22-inch forged wheels custom Platinum Motorsport Slammed Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories