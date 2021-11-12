Unique Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Elite 8 Delivers Killer Blow to “Rental” Escalades

4 Murdered-Out and “Root Beer” Mansory Cullinans Are Stylish Pair of Rolls-Royces

Well, with a twist. Even something as legendary as the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter needs a custom touch here and there. Or a total one-of-one makeover , if you ask the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport.It’s the same outlet that’s in the habit of showcasing the latest addition to Kim Kardashian’s bespoke fleet, or easy-going half-a-million bucks Mansorys or Brabus Mercedes-AMGs . This time around, they have seemingly decided to take a break from the uniquely styled, murdered-out Rolls-Royces and other ultra-luxury stuff for a slightly different episode of their YouTube vlog.Sure, it still includes a short presentation of a widebody Startech Land Rover Range Rover (from the 0:30 to the 1:10 marks) but the focus is actually on a “crazy” Sprinter. One Mercedes-Benz van “that was just literally finished, we designed it from start to finish, (and) it’s going to change the transportation and rental game forever.” Though, before that happens, there are some packages to be unveiled first.Among them is a gift from none other than Kim Kardashian herself , who thought it was a cool way to thank Platinum for all her custom rides via the latest set of phones created by Beats. After all the unboxing, from the 6:26 mark, it’s finally time to meet the company’s new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Elite 8 luxury van.It seems they’re right to call it fully equipped for any occasion, from parties to exclusive business meetings. After all, it does come with second and third-row Captain’s chairs, all dressed up in a blue/gray perforated and diamond-stitched leather upholstery. It also has fully opening windows for both rows, unlike regular vans, and a touch of Rolls-Royce swagger ... thanks to the star-spangled illuminated headliner!