Murdered-Out Mercedes S 580 AMG Line Has the Brabus Monoblocks to Shine Brightly

It’s not easy catering to the high-profile world of the extra wealthy. But there are plenty of examples of success, nonetheless. Including across the bespoke/aftermarket automotive sector.
Anyone who asks VIPs like Kim Kardashian where to find an automotive store full of “leading designers and creators of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle” to build their bespoke fleet, will probably get one simple answer: Platinum Motorsport.
They clearly have a knack for customizing six-digit rides to the point of exceeding half a million bucks with ease, but that doesn’t mean they won’t cater to the subtlest of requests. Although, that also doesn’t mean it’s a simple fire-and-forget personalization job. Not when a murdered-out procedure is involved, and not when there’s at least one major twist.
It seems that after Lambos, Rolls-Royces, Mansorys, and AMG Brabus SUVs, the good folks over at Platinum Motorsport are also turning into the go-to venue for anyone looking to dress up in all-black attire the new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S 580. Whether in AMG Line trim or not, the Maybach powertrain sibling has become immensely popular among customers who enjoy the traditional murdered-out looks.
As such, this 2021 S 580 AMG Line is another sedan that has been stripped of all the chrome bits and pieces. Those were all refinished in a high gloss black shade ahead of reinstallation. Naturally, to make sure the ominous look is complete, the S-Class also sits lower to the ground and rides on a special set of larger-than-stock wheels.
And here’s the twist. Probably just to make sure there’s something usable for the cool sunlight reflections, the S 580 was equipped with a set of 22-inch Brabus Monoblock M Platinum Edition wheels. Although they look a bit too shiny and thus might seem out of touch with the murdered-out looks, the reality is different. In fact, these forged wheels bode well for the overall tone of the build as their interior facets are also just as black as the rest of the luxury sedan!
