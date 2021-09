Laid Out Rolls-Royce Phantom Floating on 24s Is American Bespoke at Its Finest

Actually, they juggle with just about everything that has big six-figure MSRPs even before they start working their magic on them. After all, Platinum Motorsport likes to brag about its team of “leading designers & creators of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle” on every possible occasion. And, frankly, it seems they have enough customer appreciation to show off projects that easily reach even $500k apiece Just about any ultra-luxury or high-end aftermarket brand goes – from Brabus to Mansory and from Porsche to Mercedes-Benz. But they do have a knack for Rolls-Royces, perhaps due to their long-standing work relationship with Kim K. herself. Anyways, they have decided to take the British brand’s vehicles to a whole new level, as they recently presented the “biggest factory-spec makeover in the industry.”Unlike some of their previous work, it takes a keen eye to spot the differences compared to the stock example. This is because the Platinum Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII goes for subtle bespoke traits. Some of them would be the full-body refinish from the factory Navy Blue to a unique Burnout Grey, followed by the cockpit’s transition to a complete re-upholstery in a bespoke yellow hide with piano white veneers (from Navy and Beige).If you ask us, it’s a bit too close to what they have already done for Kim’s fleet , but of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. Anyways, that’s not all, folks. Instead, the hulking ultra-luxury limousine has also been laid out closer to the ground on adjustable lowering linkages. Meanwhile, the exterior package is made whole via the use of a cool set of 24-inch F700 multipiece forged wheels.In order to stand out in any crowd, these massive-yet-elegant alloys feature a brushed aluminum finish and come with floating Rolls-Royce caps to make sure the owner will even have the ultimate bling bragging rights...