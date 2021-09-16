Laid Out Rolls-Royce Phantom Floating on 24s Is American Bespoke at Its Finest

In between the work done for the huge KK x Pantone bespoke fleet of Kim Kardashian and murdered-out Mercedes' or Mansorys, it might seem that Platinum Motorsport doesn’t have time for anything else.
Actually, they juggle with just about everything that has big six-figure MSRPs even before they start working their magic on them. After all, Platinum Motorsport likes to brag about its team of “leading designers & creators of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle” on every possible occasion. And, frankly, it seems they have enough customer appreciation to show off projects that easily reach even $500k apiece.
Just about any ultra-luxury or high-end aftermarket brand goes – from Brabus to Mansory and from Porsche to Mercedes-Benz. But they do have a knack for Rolls-Royces, perhaps due to their long-standing work relationship with Kim K. herself. Anyways, they have decided to take the British brand’s vehicles to a whole new level, as they recently presented the “biggest factory-spec makeover in the industry.”
Unlike some of their previous work, it takes a keen eye to spot the differences compared to the stock example. This is because the Platinum Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII goes for subtle bespoke traits. Some of them would be the full-body refinish from the factory Navy Blue to a unique Burnout Grey, followed by the cockpit’s transition to a complete re-upholstery in a bespoke yellow hide with piano white veneers (from Navy and Beige).
If you ask us, it’s a bit too close to what they have already done for Kim’s fleet, but of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. Anyways, that’s not all, folks. Instead, the hulking ultra-luxury limousine has also been laid out closer to the ground on adjustable lowering linkages. Meanwhile, the exterior package is made whole via the use of a cool set of 24-inch F700 multipiece forged wheels.
In order to stand out in any crowd, these massive-yet-elegant alloys feature a brushed aluminum finish and come with floating Rolls-Royce caps to make sure the owner will even have the ultimate bling bragging rights...
