All-Black 2021 Mercedes-Benz S 580 Looks Ominously Elegant Riding on Forged 22s

Sometimes, all the best efforts of automakers to bling their latest flagships will go down the drain... and people will even pay for something like that to happen. So, don’t be surprised if a Mercedes with no chrome at all passes by...
Of course, one would need to be somewhere around Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, California, for that to happen. This is because all the vanishing magic was performed at Platinum Motorsport, that automotive store that entitles itself and the team as “leading designers & creators of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle.” And we really can’t blame them for that.
According to the Platinum experts, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S 580 4Matic has already become an extremely popular sedan among custom car buyers as the team has already completed about five or six. Not counting this particular example, which turned out to be special enough to warrant its own social media presentation feature (embedded below).
We reckon they were correct in presenting it to the world. After all, it’s not often you’ll see a murdered-out all-black W223 in this era of self-righteousness and political correctness. Sure, the automotive world is a bit more permissive with these fully monochromatic looks, especially considering how popular these have proven among Mercedes buyers.
So, what makes this S 580 4Matic special – aside from the fact it has the same 4.0-liter mild-hybrid V8 engine as the Maybach counterpart? It has been robbed of all its chrome treasures, lowered on height-adjustable links, blacked-out everywhere (including the windows and the headlights/taillights), and matched with an equally menacing interior.
Of course, the slammed all-black looks are just part of the package. As it turns out, this is just phase one of the transformation procedure. Right now, Darth Vader-pleasing sedan is eagerly expecting the next line of upgrades that were ordered directly from Brabus. Meanwhile, for us, the biggest highlight of the custom build could be the elegant, matching gloss-black forged dual block 22-inch SRX06 wheels shod in high-performance Michelin tires.
