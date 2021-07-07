Kim Kardashian’s New KK x Pantone Fleet Includes Bespoke Range Rover and Ghost

Being a hugely successful media personality there really isn’t anything interesting that Kim Kardashian hasn’t already done. But for us, it’s her automotive exploits that are the most annoying yet utterly mesmerizing. After all, sometimes her fashion sense gets the better of everyone, and at other times one could wonder why no automakers have sought her designer input just yet.
While the latest Lamborghini Urus adventure isn’t exactly something that will be everyone’s cup of tea, Kim K seems to be on the path of redemption alongside the Platinum Motorsport Group. Founded back in 1998 by a couple of brothers, this “automotive store” entitles itself as a leading “designer and creator of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle.”
And before anyone starts arguing with their assessment, better take into consideration they’ve been supplying Kim Kardashian with cars for years, starting way back in 2010 with the original Rolls-Royce Ghost in U.S. specification.
Now they’re off to wonderous new projects together, as the company has recently highlighted on social media the arrival of an all-new 2022 Rolls Royce Ghost for Kim K’s infamous fleet. But it’s no “ordinary” Ghost, as the example has been completely reimagined by Kim Kardashian and Platinum with a set of truly bespoke traits. Among them, the special orange and white interior, as well as the unique exterior paintjob.
And that’s not all, because more details about the 2021/2022 Kim K fleet from Platinum come in the form of a second all-new release (more are coming if we interpret correctly the hints on Instagram). It’s a brand-new Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography that shares the same fit and finish as the Ghost. It even has a name, as the company indicates the SUV has been wrapped in their new KK x Platinum Special Pantone Satin Silver paintjob.
This one has a subtler, all-black interior, but also includes a few exclusive additions – such as the Platinum Motorsport Group’s newest 24-inch brushed Platinum wheels. So, both are decidedly an improvement over that fluffy Urus, right?
