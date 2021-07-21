2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Becomes Retro Spaceship With Help From Custom 22-Inchers

Starting early this year, Porsche finally established an entire range of versions for the Taycan series, with the base Taycan RWD dipping below the $100k mark. The next item up the MSRP ladder is the $103,800 Taycan 4S, which might be enough of a high-performance electric sedan for anyone who isn’t interested to go overkill with the Turbo and Turbo S flagships.
Besides, when you’re the founder and CEO of a luxury automotive service like the Platinum Transportation Group, one can be sensible and indulge in getting the middle-performance version of the family. After all, the Taycan can then be taken for a personalization tour to another company division, such as Platinum Motorsport. Afterward, it’s just a matter of time before the 4S comes out forever changed.
And it didn’t need any major changes to stand out in a crowd. Instead, Sammy Sahakyan (aka sammyboyplatinum on social media) kept the sensible route and dropped the blacked-out EV sedan just a little closer to the ground with a Platinum Lowering Links kit. It’s also sensually riding on a cool set of 22-inch Platinum D100 alloy wheels. The brushed looks have a decidedly retro inspiration, but the overall appearance isn’t leaning too much toward vintage styling as far as we are concerned.
Of course, it could be just us, as beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. At the end of the day, all that matters is for the new owner to approve of the changes. And it could be said the team nailed the effort, judging by the reaction triggered during the surprise reveal. But then again, considering the modifications were made by his own company, it’s not hard to imagine that anything going wrong can easily be rectified without too much of a hustle.
Just one mention. We really like the video’s focus on the design and build process of the new alloy wheel, as well as the cinematic shots with the “Platinum Spaceship” Taycan 4S cruising through town. But it’s still unfortunate that Platinum Motorsport did not give us a quick peek of the interior as well.
And it didn’t need any major changes to stand out in a crowd. Instead, Sammy Sahakyan (aka sammyboyplatinum on social media) kept the sensible route and dropped the blacked-out EV sedan just a little closer to the ground with a Platinum Lowering Links kit. It’s also sensually riding on a cool set of 22-inch Platinum D100 alloy wheels. The brushed looks have a decidedly retro inspiration, but the overall appearance isn’t leaning too much toward vintage styling as far as we are concerned.
Of course, it could be just us, as beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. At the end of the day, all that matters is for the new owner to approve of the changes. And it could be said the team nailed the effort, judging by the reaction triggered during the surprise reveal. But then again, considering the modifications were made by his own company, it’s not hard to imagine that anything going wrong can easily be rectified without too much of a hustle.
Just one mention. We really like the video’s focus on the design and build process of the new alloy wheel, as well as the cinematic shots with the “Platinum Spaceship” Taycan 4S cruising through town. But it’s still unfortunate that Platinum Motorsport did not give us a quick peek of the interior as well.