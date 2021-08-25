2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Turns Into Widestar Brabus G700 Adventurer for U.S.

No wonder so many VIPs turn to Brabus when seeking to enhance their latest Mercedes-AMG asset. After all, the Bottrop, Germany-based company can hook them up to something that looks cool both on the trail and on the red carpet.
Naturally, because there is a bit of distance between the United States and the Ruhr area in Germany where Brabus resides, it is wise to secure the next four-wheeled social media wonder with a little bit of help from an intermediary. If you ask us, Platinum Motorsport might qualify as a wise choice.
And it’s not just because the group entitles itself as a team of “leading designers and creators of high-end automotive culture & lifestyle.” But rather we should trust them considering their past work alongside major customers, such as none other than Kim Kardashian. So, let’s check out the latest goodies pack.
Platinum has prepared, for anyone willing to go on thrilling road trips after paying no less than $550 to $600k, a 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63. Of course, the legendary SUV has not remained in stock condition, but rather than opting for some in-house modifications they went all out into the tuning field. So, this G-Wagen comes touched by Brabus greatness... three times around.
First up is the G700 technical upgrade. As the name implies, the hand-assembled AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mill has jumped from the regular 585 ps (577 hp) to no less than 700 ps (691 hp), probably just to make sure it can outrun any car paparazzi. Secondly, it went through the Widestar program to come out wider and meaner than ever before.
And lastly, but probably most importantly, it also gets the full Adventure treatment. That means a lift kit for the suspension, off-road Brabus wheels and all-terrain tires, a bespoke Brabus roof rack with all the essentials for a trail-based summer road trip adventure, and more. So, is anyone surprised this SUV now packs no less than $150k to $160k worth of upgrades?
And it’s not just because the group entitles itself as a team of “leading designers and creators of high-end automotive culture & lifestyle.” But rather we should trust them considering their past work alongside major customers, such as none other than Kim Kardashian. So, let’s check out the latest goodies pack.
Platinum has prepared, for anyone willing to go on thrilling road trips after paying no less than $550 to $600k, a 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63. Of course, the legendary SUV has not remained in stock condition, but rather than opting for some in-house modifications they went all out into the tuning field. So, this G-Wagen comes touched by Brabus greatness... three times around.
First up is the G700 technical upgrade. As the name implies, the hand-assembled AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mill has jumped from the regular 585 ps (577 hp) to no less than 700 ps (691 hp), probably just to make sure it can outrun any car paparazzi. Secondly, it went through the Widestar program to come out wider and meaner than ever before.
And lastly, but probably most importantly, it also gets the full Adventure treatment. That means a lift kit for the suspension, off-road Brabus wheels and all-terrain tires, a bespoke Brabus roof rack with all the essentials for a trail-based summer road trip adventure, and more. So, is anyone surprised this SUV now packs no less than $150k to $160k worth of upgrades?